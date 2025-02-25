The recent buzz from the filming of the upcoming Christmas film Tinsel Town starring Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland has been an ‘intense’ experience for a Knaresborough business owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of Yorkshire Beeswax Candle Company, Michael Landreth, who is based in Green Dragon Yard, Knaresborough, was approached in January this year by film crews who wanted to use his shop to do some filming of the upcoming Christmas film Tinsel Town.

Mr Landreth had a front row seat to the filming process that took place in the yard starring Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The publicity around it was an intense experience for the candle shop owner.

Michael Landreth, owner of Yorkshire Beeswax Candle Co, Knaresborough. (Pic credit: Michael Landreth)

“The film crew started to roll into Knaresborough and took some big scenes right outside my shop. Big actors were out there,” he said.

“I was watching them film this process; Kiefer was right outside of my door. It happened right in front of my eyes.

“You don’t often get the chance to see that at all, so to be allowed to stay in our shop and not have to vacate and let them take over the yard was quite phenomenal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has seen an increase of visitors to his shop following the film.

Tinsel Town filming taking place in Green Dragon Yard, Knaresborough. (Pic credit: Michael Landreth)

“There has been an increased footfall in traffic in our shop and it’s just brought people to the town,” he said.

“People were travelling from far and wide just because they knew that something was going on here.

“I know that my shop and Green Dragon Yard was a very big focus.”

The publicity has been an ‘intense’ atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of Yorkshire Beeswax Candle Co. (Pic credit: Michael Landreth)

“It’s been pretty intense just by [our shop] looking a bit weird because of our Christmas lights up for starters,” Mr Landreth said.

“We’ve had film crews rolling in on an evening right outside my shop to where the whole of Green Dragon Yard was turned into a scene you would see on a Hollywood film.

“[There were] cameras, filming crews all around, gazebos being put up, sound systems, all that sort of stuff. [They transformed] the yard into a movie studio.

“Since then, we’ve had the general public walking up to the Green Dragon Yard, taking pictures of the area because they know it’s been used in a film scene. We’ve had people asking questions and it’s just been full on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Landreth said that he thinks the film will put Knaresborough on the map and help independent businesses.

“The crowds at the end of Green Dragon Yard wanted to take a selfie and glimpse of the big stars who were here,” he said.

“It’s done good in Knaresborough because in January and February time is always a quiet, daunting couple of months, just after Christmas.

“Everyone’s got no money after Christmas but it uplifted all the spirit in Knaresborough. It just turned from a quiet town to a very bustling town because everyone was very happy that this was actually happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to see it transforming in front of your eyes was weird in a way. We’re being put on the map.

“I think it’s going to be helping independent businesses. There will be a lull now, it will all be forgotten about for a good few months because it’s been and gone, however, whenever the film will be released depending on the scenes they put into the film, I think it’s going to really draw a traffic into Knaresborough.

“Green Dragon Yard is a very unique name for a yard, it’s a shame that they have to change that name into something else because it would be nice to keep those names but obviously they get changed into made up names. They’ll still know where to come, which streets it was filmed on.”

Mr Landreth described the process of working with the film crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got approached the second week in January by the film crews, we couldn’t really say much. We were told to keep things under wraps,” he said.

“Then the press found out and they all just flowed into Knaresborough. We were asked if we could possibly put our Christmas decorations up for some filming.

“We didn’t take our Christmas lights down outside and we were slowly trying to make our shop look a bit more festive coming towards the end of January.

“People were starting to look at us as though we were absolutely daft. Just before the filming started, I did put a post up on my social media [platforms] to explain to people that over the next two weeks you will see our shop look like Christmas - don’t worry, 2025 has not gone past that quick but all will be revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The film crews have been very good, very accommodating; they’ve not come and been this big crew that have taken over our town and asked us to stand aside or anything.