Virdee, Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the TV highlights in the week ahead starting Saturday, February 9, including Virdee, Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (Saturday 08/02/25, BBC1, 8.10pm)

Words by Damon Smith

The battle for Saturday night ratings has been a playful tug of war between north and south for almost a decade on the two terrestrial heavyweights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staz Nair as Harry Virdee. Picture: BBC

On the ITV side, Newcastle upon Tyne-born best friends Ant and Dec have been the ringmasters of chaos, capitalising on their winning rapport dating back to the 1980s children’s drama series Byker Grove.

On the BBC side, impeccably suited and well-spoken London-born comedian Michael McIntyre has been the maestro of family-friendly mischief with his own madcap creation, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

The variety show spectacular is filmed in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the beating heart of London’s West End and serves a heady mocktail of big-name guests (tonight it’s Josh Widdicombe, Olly Alexander, Tony Bellew and Justin Hawkins), musical performances and surprises for unsuspecting celebrities and members of the audience.

One of the new segments this series is Remember Me, which sits a famous guest in the theatre’s royal box and surprises them on stage with someone from their past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Solomon was winner of the Factual Entertainment Award for her reality show Sort Your Life Out, at the National Television Awards 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

“It could be anyone from the midwife who birthed them, to a holiday romance or the driver who bought them to the theatre,” explains McIntyre. “I play it with Miranda Hart, Alan Carr and Holly Willoughby with hilarious results.”

Wheel on Wheels, which goes on the road to surprise people watching his high-stakes general knowledge quiz The Wheel, returns and provides the comedian with an opportunity to deliver his own Saturday night takeaway.

“We took the Wheel on Wheels van to Birmingham to find someone watching the show at home but ended up finding an Indian takeaway restaurant playing The Wheel on the TV,” he recalls.

“I hid behind the till and popped up whenever someone came in to ask them questions from the show to win their food and prizes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unquestionably, one of the most emotional moments of each show is the Unexpected Star – a deserving member of the public, who is rewarded with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

This series, there are plenty of heartwarming candidates including Peter, who sings to his wife at her bedside as she receives end of life care, and a passionate darts fan named fan Gary, whose son died recently of cancer.

“He has dedicated himself to fundraising in his son’s name, but his family wanted him to have a special night,” explains McIntyre.

“He thought he was going to watch the World Matchplay in Blackpool but ended up playing with Luke Littler in front of thousands of people – and he played amazingly!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After almost a decade of high jinks, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show continues to provide the gregarious host with instances of unexpected hilarity.

The first edition of Midnight Gameshow was thrown into chaos because Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott had locked their bedroom from the inside and McIntyre terrified them by knocking on the door to be let in.

“Thankfully, they then had the time of their lives,” he adds. Exactly the reaction McIntyre wants each week from viewers at home.

Unforgotten (Sunday 09/02/25, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Death, dark secrets and an emotional tale. No, we’re not talking about the BBC’s shiny new crime drama Virdee (although it, too, fits that description), which starts this week, but rather the welcome return of an old favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unforgotten may have lost its original star, Nicola Walker (DCI Cassie Stuart), but its sparkle and appeal remains. During the last run, Sinead Keenan settled into the role of DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James, who replaced Cassie as the head of a cold case unit. It’s never easy to take over from a much-loved character, but she managed it with aplomb.

“I was very, very relieved with the feedback, and people were incredibly kind and generous,” says Keenan when asked about the response to her first series as the show’s lead. “I couldn’t have asked for better, really, in terms of response, because I know it’s a big ask of an audience for a show that has such a committed and dedicated following, for them to suddenly get on board with somebody new, particularly when their beloved character has been killed, and they’re expected to follow on through with some new interloper. So I was very pleased and delighted with the response, which was thankfully overwhelmingly positive.”

The story picks up with Jessie and co six months on from the preceding season, and although her home life, involving her cheating husband Steve, is still in flux, she and her sidekick Sunny (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are getting on like a house on fire.

“I feel like they’re definitely sucking on diesel, as they say,” claims Keenan. “They obviously don’t yet have the long-standing partnership Sunny and Cassie did, but they’ve got their own little groove going now, and I think they genuinely respect and like each other, and hopefully that continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will have to be on the same page if they’re going to successfully close their latest case.

“We find what appears to be a body part in Whitney Marsh, and Dr Balcombe very quickly surmises that this is fairly recent, and this body part has been dismembered,” explains Keenan. “So then we carry out a further search, and sure enough, we find that it’s a body of a man who seems to have collected a certain amount of enemies throughout his life.

“You’re gradually introduced to four main suspects, who appear to be such a disparate group of people. But then, the further we go, the more we find out how they’re all possibly linked or intertwined, and how each of them could easily have done the deed.”

As usual, the series is packed with great guest stars, including MyAnna Buring and Victoria Hamilton. Watch out too for Maximilian Fairley, an autistic actor at the start of his career. He plays Marty, a neurodivergent character who may know more about the case than he’s letting on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to say, everyone was brilliant this year,” says Keenan. “In those interview scenes, you are up close and personal, watching some brilliant actors do their thing. But watching and acting with Victoria Hamilton was quite something. She is so brilliant and so lovely with it. That was a real pleasure. I was very lucky. ”

And so will we be as the tale unfolds… Don’t miss the second episode, which airs on Monday.

Virdee (Monday 10/02/25, BBC1, 9pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

Some screen adaptations of popular novels divide opinions amongst fans of the source materials, since often a great many changes are required to make what’s written on the pages work on screen – whether that’s because of the differences in the ways each medium conveys narrative or exposition, or due to runtime restrictions; sometimes it’s simply the case that what works well amongst readers might be unpopular to a mainstream TV or film audience.

Although we have yet to see how Virdee, the new crime drama from the BBC, develops throughout its series, we suspect there will be few complaints from fans of the novels from which it is adapted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford-based crime writer AA Dhand’s best-selling Harry Virdee series of books are already so filmic and possess such a good mix of visual language and naturalistic dialogue, that we can’t help but think that this six-part series is bound to be a success. Not to mention the fact that it was adapted by Dhand himself.

The series stars Staz Nair (Rebel Moon, Game of Thrones) in the titular role of Bradford-based detective Harry Virdee, alongside Aysha Kala (Criminal Record, Indian Summers) as Harry’s wife, Saima, and Vikash Bhai (Crossfire, Limbo) as his brother-in-law Riaz.

Readers of the series will already be aware of Harry’s complicated backstory: a dedicated cop who has a love-hate relationship with the city of Bradford, he is devoted to his job and his wife – however he, a Sikh, is estranged from his family since he married a Muslim woman in Saima.

It’s just as well he has his work to escape into – and that is about to get a whole lot more demanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A turf war seems likely to break out as the police begins to lose its grip on the various gang rivalries which are starting to spill out from the city’s underbelly and into the wider streets.

Then a young dealer is killed, and that could be the blue touchpaper that sets the whole powder-keg off.

The killer could strike again, while retribution is also a big concern. Amidst all of this, Harry knows that he will need Riaz’s help to calm things down. The problem? Riaz happens to be the kingpin of the county’s biggest crime cartel.

Torn between his duty and his family, his own safety and that of the public, he is faced with an impossible choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virdee was filmed in Bradford as well as being set there, giving it a strong sense of identity – something which is crucial given the individuality of Dhand’s writing.

The strong cast also includes Elizabeth Berrington as Harry’s boss DS Clare Conway, and Danyal Ismail as his new partner DC Kalil Amin.

Meanwhile the original title music comes courtesy of none other than legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, which ought to give viewers an idea of the quality of this production from the outset.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon (Tuesday 11/02/25, BBC1, 8pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those well-intentioned New Year’s resolutions about recycling and upcycling might be gathering dust in a corner, next to the barely touched exercise equipment that now serves as a clothes airer and a healthy eating plan that was never going to withstand the increasingly early onslaught of chocolate Easter treats.

Thankfully, former Queen of the Jungle and mother of five Stacey Solomon and her team can tidy away the broken promises and regrets with a new series of her wholesome lifestyle makeover show.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon began decluttering the nation in 2021, empowering hard-working families to transform their lives and homes by ruthlessly sorting through worldly possessions and getting rid of anything they no longer need.

Parents and children under siege from their own belongings move the contents of rooms into a vast warehouse space where the full extent of any hoarding is on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s never about shaming people for holding onto their stuff, I definitely have a tendency to hang on to treasured items for longer than I probably should!” says Solomon.

The big reveal of each family’s keepsakes is one of the most memorable moments of each episode and a startling reality check for the participating clans.

Cameras capture every grimace, wince and dropped jaw as different generations agonise and argue over which precious items should been kept and returned to houses while everything else is recycled, donated or sold.

Change is good and necessary but downsizing so dramatically can be a daunting experience for families who appear on the show.

Enter the resident team of experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional organiser and decluttering doyenne Dilly Carter, carpenter and passionate upcycling advocate Robert Bent and cleaner extraordinaire Iwan Carrington provide their knowledge and moral support to encourage families to embrace the process.

“I love that we get to help people transform their lives for the better, even just a little bit,” smiles Solomon.

The gang of three are overflowing with handy hints and tips for viewers to take control of their own homes.

It will be interesting to see if Solomon practises what she preaches about being thrifty when she appears with husband Joe Swash and their children Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle in the fly-on-the-wall reality series Stacey & Joe later this year on BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the opening episode of Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon, we are introduced to the Appleyards, an energetic and close-knit family of six who are keen to declutter their three-bedroom house.

Mum Helen admits it’s hard for her to let go of anything that represents her children’s achievements, but with a 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old triplets space is at a premium.

They will have to lose around half of their belongings to reap the benefits of a reorganised home.

Once everything is on display in the warehouse, the Appleyards are stunned to discover their keepsakes include more than 2,000 greetings cards, 74 Christmas pine cones and 99 odd socks.

Am I Being Unreasonable? (Wednesday 12/02/25, BBC1, 9.30pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a reason the first series of Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli’s comedy thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? picked up critical acclaim – not only was it genuinely funny, but it was also impressively twisty.

When that first run began, viewers were introduce to Nic (Cooper), who was struggling with her grief over the death of her brother-in-law Alex but couldn’t tell anyone without revealing they’d been having a passionate affair.

She found a potential confidante in her new friend Jen (Hizli), but there were hints that the newcomer was not who she claimed to be and that she had her own history with Nic’s husband Dan (Dustin Demri-Burns).

However (spoilers for the first series ahead), it began to emerge that while Jen may be a bit intense with a habit of recording people without their knowledge, there were rational explanations for a lot of the mysteries surrounding her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run then ended with the revelation that far from being star-crossed lovers whose romance was cut short by a freak accident, Nic and Alex’s affair had come to an acrimonious end – and she had got away with murder

All that, and there were signs that Nic’s son Ollie (the extraordinary Lenny Rush, who won a Bafta for his role), might be rather more like his mum than we first thought.

So, there were plenty of loose ends for creators Daisy and Selin to pick up in series two, as last week’s opener proved.

The creators and stars are certainly glad to be back. Selin says: “God bless the BBC and everyone involved for letting us have another twisted turn at this sometimes dark, sometimes funny and always mad story. It’s been a joy and a privilege to get back into the world of AIBU and we hope everyone loves watching it as much as we’ve loved making it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They loved it so much, they are even happy to cede the spotlight to their co-stars. Daisy jokes: “If you thought Lenny Rush’s Bafta-winning performance upstaged me in series one, wait until you see his performance completely upstage me in series two where you will be left wondering whether I was even in it at all…. livid.”

They are also sharing the screen with some impressive guest stars. Jamali Maddix and Tom King turned up in last week’s opener, with Chelsea Peretti, Denise Black and Kojey Radical still to come.

Perhaps most exciting though, this episode sees Daisy acting alongside her brother Charlie for the first time since their acclaimed sitcom This Country came to an end.

Lenny Rush’s Ollie is still very much in the spotlight in this episode though. Not only has his mum’s life imploded, but he is also concerned with how his dad is handling the revelations, especially as Dan’s way of coping is to strap on his roller skates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nic is still wondering just how much faith she can put in Jen, and while she’s worried about her past catching up with her, there are ominous signs about the future too.

James May’s Great Explorers (Thursday 13/02/25, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Christopher Columbus, Sir Walter Raleigh, Captain James Cook and…James May?

Well, they’re probably never going to be the answer to a question on Only Connect, but during his years on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, the man dubbed Captain Slow has embarked on his fair share of adventures – not that May would ever suggest that he, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond deserve to be counted among such illustrious company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that would be bigging ourselves up far too much,” he grins. “We never went anywhere unexplored, we were basically on elaborate holidays. The risks that people took setting off, especially in the 15th and 16th century, not knowing really what they were going to find, being completely out of communication within a few hours of leaving. It was so risky.

“Obviously, life was a lot harder then so the things that the sailors were leaving behind were not centrally heated homes and nice pubs and so on. But even so the chances of surviving a sea voyage were not that great and the conditions were awful even by the standards of the time. You had to be either very brave, possibly quite stupid in a few cases or desperate, hence the proliferation of semi-pardoned criminals in the crews.”

In his new series, May spends an episode each on profiling Columbus, Raleigh and Cook, and it turns out to be an eye-opening experience thanks to a few surprising revelations – it seems that these heroes of history might not have been, at least in some cases, as heroic as we were led to believe.

“I sort of knew dimly, like I think we all do, that Columbus may have been sent with good intentions by Queen Isabela of Spain, but it all went to pot, and he went a bit mad. I think with Columbus the power went to his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hadn’t realised quite what a charlatan Sir Walter was. I didn’t realise that he hadn’t even been on many of these expeditions that he is credited with leading. He’d have been brilliant at social media misinformation.

“Cook, I still have a great fondness for. He did go a bit mad at the end but ultimately his interests were not empire building or subjugation of people. He was a nerd. He was a map maker and an absolutely brilliant one. The combination of Cook, the lowly seafarer, and botanist Joseph Banks, who was a bit of a toff and a philanderer, produced something quite magical.”

As for what he hopes viewers get out of the series, May becomes rather philosophical: “I hope they find it a good watch and that it makes them think again and perhaps learn to question other things as well. The worst thing that can happen is that we stop asking questions. Given everything that is going on now in politics, the wars and the misinformation that is being put around, it is more important than ever that we all keep asking questions… That was quite deep, wasn’t it?”

It was indeed. Perhaps, in 400 years or so, folk will be speaking about him in the same way as they do his subjects after all.

One Question (Friday 14/02/24, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Claudia Winkleman carving out a new niche as the go-to host of deceptively simple but oddly compelling shows?

Following on from the recent run of The Traitors, which on paper sounds like a glorified parlour game but became one of the most talked-about British series in years, she’s back for a second series of One Question.

If you missed the first run, it’s a general knowledge quiz where the contestants are given (wait for it) one question along with a range of possible answers, but only one of the answers is correct.

To be in with a chance of winning £100,000, the players have to pick the right one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Claudia, the simplicity is a big part of the show’s appeal. Speaking ahead of the first series in 2022, she said: “It was just such a simple, lovely idea. It came through as literally two sentences. One question, we give them the answer, along with incorrect ones. I was in.”

However, she does appreciate that just because the format is straightforward, it doesn’t mean that playing is easy. She says: “I absolutely feel for [the contestants]. It’s incredibly stressful with cameras on you. The questions are easy to work out when you’re watching at home on the sofa. Much trickier with the bright studio lights and everyone watching you.”

In fact, she may have felt for them a little bit too much. She admits: “If I had my way everyone would have won. In a baby pilot they gave me the answer and I immediately told the contestants. This was problematic.”

Luckily that problem has now been ironed out – or perhaps working on The Traitors, where she knows which contestants are secretly ‘murdering’ the others, has helped her to develop a better poker face. “I’m willing them on but am too scared to lead them a certain way. When the contestants win, it’s spectacular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, like the Traitors, it seems there is a psychological element to the show. Claudia says: “Watching the dynamic between the players was fascinating. Such a cliché but if they worked together then they were brilliant.

“If they work together and don’t race, they absolutely smash it. It’s a game of slow and patient.”

You maybe wouldn’t want Claudia as your teammate though. She says: “I think I’d be useless. Would be over-excited and probably would get rid of the right answer in a fit of impatience and giddiness.”

She’s certainly excited that it’s returned for a new run, saying: “I’m completely obsessed with this show and am so happy we get to do it again. No buzzers, no fancy lighting, no hoo haa. Just one question and I can give our brilliant players 100k. Plus there’s sitting down. I’m a big fan of sitting down.”