Who will be the next Doctor Who? Hugh Grant shuts down rumours that he will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker

Hugh Grant has shut down rumours that he is “in talks” to take over as the next Doctor Who.

By Grace Hammond
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:40 am

The Paddington 2 actor said he had “nothing against” the time-lord franchise but had “no idea” where the story had come from.

Jodie Whittaker announced she would be hanging up her sonic screwdriver last July.

The Yorkshire-born actress has starred in the long-running BBC sci-fi series since 2017 and was the first female to play the character.

Jodie Whittaker has starred in the long-running BBC sci-fi series since 2017

Grant responded online to an article speculating whether he would be next in line for the legendary role.

“Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from,” he said.

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander also previously ruled himself out of the race to enter the Tardis but told the PA news agency he was “definitely backing” his co star Omari Douglas for the role.

Hugh Grant has said he will not be the next Doctor Who
