The 13-screen, 2,000 seat cinema is set to open by late summer, and will join TGI Fridays, Nandos, Cruise and River Island in the town centre’s flagship Glass Works scheme.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said he is “confident” that Barnsley will “have one of the most vibrant town centres in the north of England”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since The Glass Works began its phased opening in September, there’s been a hugely positive atmosphere and we’ve seen many people returning to the town centre for shopping and leisure,” Sir Steve added.

A new Cineworld is set to open in Barnsley this year

“Add to this our action-packed events programme and there’s never been so many reasons to enjoy a day out in the town centre.

“Like everywhere, COVID-19 has provided real challenges, but we’re determined to support our retail and leisure tenants and we’re confident that when this final phase is open, Barnsley will have one of the most vibrant town centres in the north of England.”

Kevin Frost, director of property for Cineworld said: “Cineworld are delighted to now be on the ground in The Glass Works.

“People have really missed live movie-going, and our Barnsley Cineworld complex will offer an unrivalled audience experience.