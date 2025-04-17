Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new gothic psychological drama of Emily Bronte’s novel Wuthering Heights is set to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 13, 2026.

The filming took place across the pond in the idyllic villages of the Yorkshire Dales, mainly in Arkansgale.

The stars of the film and production crew stayed at various cottages owned by Holiday Homes Yorkshire in Reeth.

Simonstone Hall where the cast and crew stayed. (Pic credit: Jake Dinsdale / Simonstone Hall)

The owner of the cottages, Hannah Wallington, 42, said that their presence created a buzz among the locals and visitors alike and helped boost various businesses in the area.

“We were thrilled to host some of the production team and security personnel during the recent filming in Swaledale and Arkengarthdale,” she said.

“Depending on their role, they stayed with us for anywhere between seven and 21 days, and it was a real pleasure to have them here.

“With the economy the way it is, March was a noticeably quiet time for us this year—so the arrival of the crew and cast, reportedly numbering up to 250 people, was a very welcome boost.

Hannah Wallington standing outside the Old Gang Smelt Mill where filming took place. (Pic credit: Holiday Homes Yorkshire)

“You can imagine what a difference that made, not just for accommodation providers like ourselves, but also for local shops, cafés, and pubs. It brought a real buzz to the area.”

During the filming, they also stayed at Simonstone Hall in Hawes.

Managing director at the hotel, Jake Dinsdale, 35, along with his team hosted the cast and crew.

“At Simonstone Hall we host a lot of celebrities who enjoy being able to be here quite discreetly,” he said.

Margot Robbie thank you cards. (Pic credit: Jake Dinsdale / Simonstone Hall)

“I think the production company were looking for somewhere of quality to put their top talent so we had all of the top cast members, director and producers.

“Whilst they were here they ate with us every night, enjoyed the food, and sat out at the firepit on the terrace in the evening stargazing.

“They had afternoon tea, some roast together and in the weekend between filming hours they all got together here with other family members, partners and children who joined them and it was a really fun atmosphere.

“Any filming that brings the area more focus is great for everybody and it was certainly great to receive a bit more press.

A D Barn where some of the cast and crew stayed during filming. (Pic credit: Holiday Homes Yorkshire)

“Anything that brings the spotlight on the Yorkshire Dales is fantastic for us and it enables us to showcase that we are here.”

Ms Wallington said that the TV crew were considerate during their stay.

“It was also really exciting to see all the large production lorries arrive in force—something we're not quite used to on our narrow, winding roads!” she said.

“But to their credit, the drivers and crew were clearly experienced and incredibly considerate.

“Everyone I met was lovely and polite, and they did a great job of making sure they didn’t disrupt local life.”

Mr Dinsdale, who is originally from Hawes, said that the cast and crew are set to return to shoot further scenes and interviews.

“We got [a thank you card] from Margot Robbie, which was nice,” he said.

“We’re a small team, so it was really nice to be around them on a friendly and laid-back basis and decompress after a hard day of filming.

“They loved it; they started out with really excellent weather which is probably not what they wanted with the film that they were doing.

“They wanted gloomy and bleak moorland scenes but got glorious Yorkshire Dales sunshine.

“They enjoyed the hot tub and the views, they used all of the 20 bedrooms at Simonstone Hall which meant they had a certain element of privacy.

“They could be out on the terrace until late in the evening, they could be in the hot tub, they could be enjoying the bar.

“They are scheduled to be back here in the future for raw scenes and interviews. We look forward to seeing them again. They were treated like any other guest and they really appreciated that.”

Ms Wallington is hoping that it will bring a lot of tourism to the area just like previous films and TV shows that have been filmed in the area.

“We’re all hoping the film is a great success—following in the footsteps of other iconic productions filmed in the Yorkshire Dales,” she said.

“From Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves with Kevin Costner at Aysgarth Falls, to scenes from Harry Potter at Malham Cove, and of course both the original and more recent versions of All Creatures Great and Small, with Swaledale and Grassington providing such memorable backdrops.

“These films and series have brought a lot of tourism to the area for years after they were aired.