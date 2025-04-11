The filming for an upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi is taking place in various Yorkshire locations.

Wuthering Heights was originally a novel by Emily Bronte who was raised in Haworth and was published under her pen name ‘Ellis Bell’.

The story follows the passionate and turbulent love between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliffe, who was fostered by her family, and the revenge and torment that resulted from the choices they made along with the impacts of the social dynamics at the time.

It is set against the backdrop of the wild West Yorkshire moors and is influenced by Romanticism and Gothic fiction.

It is now widely considered to be one of the greatest novels of all time, but it has attracted a range of polarising reviews.

Wuthering Heights has also been adapted multiple times across several media and the latest version is a Gothic psychological drama film interpretation written, directed and produced by Emerald Fennell, an actor, filmmaker and writer known for her roles in Call The Midwife, The Crown and Anna Karenina.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will be starring as Cathy and Heathcliffe respectively and other cast members include: Charlotte Mellington (Young Catherine), Owen Cooper (Young Heathcliffe) who starred in the Netflix series Adolescence, Shazad Latif (Edgar Linton), Hong Chau (Nelly Dean), Vy Nguyen (Young Nelly) and Alison Oliver (Isabella Linton).

Margot and Jacob have been filming in various locations in the Yorkshire Dales including Arkengarthdale, Swaledale and Low Row.

Margot also stayed overnight at the hotel Simonstone Hall, near Hawes, with other cast members.

It is scheduled to be released in cinemas in the US on February 13, 2026.