We’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers where the spookiest place in the region is to shoot a horror film - here are your suggestions.

There are many horror films that have been filmed in Yorkshire including Woman In Black starring Daniel Radcliffe, Atlas starring Olivia Williams and Matthew Modine and When the Lights Went Out.

The most haunted house in Britain is considered to be 30 East Drive and the haunting look of the North York Moors certainly make great locations but there is so much more to explore.

Yorkshire Post readers suggested many more places in Yorkshire that would be perfect to film horrors or thrillers.

The sun rises through the mist at Woodlesford Lock, Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Best places in Yorkshire to shoot a horror film

“Hodroyd Hall looks spooky, I think they have ghost tours.” - Julie Burkes

“The old path by St. Mary’s Beverley. If you know that path. You know.” - Glenn Johnson

“Stockbridge bypass.” - Al Bassett

“Whitby.” - Sandra Wood

“Fountains Abbey.” - Doreen Stubbs

“Mother Shiptons - Knaresborough.” - Frances Patterson

“Golden Fleece, York.” - Paul Baldy

“All the answers will be Whitby.” - Robert Thompson

“Dewsbury town.” - Mark W Parry

“Heath common Hall.” - Keith Gott

“Sparrow woods lol or Batley Woods.” - Shaahid Yusuf

“Holy trinity church York .. go sit in there when dark … see if the Ghost comes out to see you.” - Charlotte Carlton

“Harrogate. I won’t say why, I still have a relative there!” - Linda Shaw

“Oakwell Hall.” - Shaahid Yusuf

“Anywhere in York.” - Stuey Statto Rob

“Rigs, near Stannington..” - John Hannon

“Howarth / Whitby.” - Julie DW

“Dewsbury.” - Charlie Rawnsley

“Brimham Rocks.” - Geoffrey Killerby

“Longwestgate in Scarbs after 9pm.” - Christian Hartley

“Honley cemetery.” - Gordon Littlewood

“Whitby Abbey.” - Whitby Log Cabins

“York.” - Karen Dillon

“Ilkley Moor or North York Moors.” - Richard Curtin

“Page Hall, Sheffield.” - Mark Russell

“Depends on the horror movie.. bits of Leeds are full of Zombies.. gothic creepiness.. bits of the older towns, backstreets of certain towns..” - Adam Buxton

“Whitby cemetery or Fountains Abbey. Plus Mount Grace Priory grounds. Not forgetting Rievaulx Abbey near Helmsley.” - Pauline Susan French

“Roundhay Park Gorge.” - Daniel Vincent

“Goole! Get it??” - Tony Howe

“Old mortuary, closed down at Menston Hospital.” - Paul Cockcroft

“They were up at Richard Dunn Sports Centre a couple of weeks ago and did a few days filming for 28 Years Later, a sequel to 28 Days later.” - Gerd Barkhorn

“Dark arches in Leeds.” - Sarah Fawcett

“The Witches Caldron shooting gallery, Ghoul on the River Ouse.” - Mark Walmsley

“Forbidden corner.” - Kelly Ramsay

“Whitby in Black and White Or where they filmed Gentleman Jack.” - Kay Julia Evans

“Filey.” - Browcote Cottages Ravenscar

“Saddleworth Moore.” - Patrick Pagdin

“Shibden Hall.” - Helen Stott

“Jervaulx Abbey.” - Guy Morfitt

“Thorne!” - Jonny Joyce

“Pontefract.” - Stuart Wright