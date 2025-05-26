First chance to meet book and TV hero Supertato at Gulliver’s Valley!

The world’s strongest and bravest potato – Supertato! – is coming to Gulliver’s Valley for the first time, giving his army of fans the chance to meet him.

First appearing in a popular series of books by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, Supertato became a TV star in 2022 thanks to the BBC children’s show focusing on his adventures, as he attempts to thwart the dastardly plans of Evil Pea to take over the supermarket.

For one weekend only, Supertato will be at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham on June 7 and 8, appearing at intervals across the weekend.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What an honour it is to have a fantastic superhero like Supertato visiting our theme park ofr the first time! He is coming for just one weekend, so be sure you don’t miss out.

Supertato is set to appear at Gulliver's Valley this June

“The Supertato books have sold more than 800,000 copies and the TV show is hugely popular, so we are expecting big crowds to meet the hero who is there for us when the chips are down!”

Tickets for June 7 and 8 start from £23 per person per day, but if you book more than two days in advance, you can save money. And why not make it a special treat for the family by booking in for a sleepover in a choice of family-friendly themed dens and lodges at The Voyagers Village.

Of course, at Gulliver’s Valley there is so much to do - guests can take their pick from more than 30 rides and attractions, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World, and Gulliver’s Gears, which is home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020, the fourth theme park in the Gulliver’s family of theme parks, following Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.