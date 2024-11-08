First homes go on sale in Catterick

A housebuilder, renowned for its five-star customer satisfaction, unveiled its latest development in North Yorkshire on Saturday 9th November.

Miller Homes Teesside, which has developments across Teesside and County Durham, will open its first development just over the border into North Yorkshire, close to Catterick Garrison. Poppy Gardens will bring 240, two-, three- and four- bedroom homes to the Brough With St Giles community.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors and prospective buyers to our newly opened sales centre at Poppy Gardens,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “It’s in a fantastic setting, next to open countryside but with easy access to the A1(M), just ten minutes’ drive from the Yorkshire Dales and yet close to the town of Richmond.”

The housebuilder has also pledged support to the local community as part of its Section 106 agreement. This will see Miller Homes contribute £584,628 as an education contribution, £56,012 as a highway contribution and £47,560 as a leisure centre contribution. In addition, 72 homes will be allocated to meet the affordable housing requirement.

Miller Homes, Catterick

“A number of different house types, including dormer bungalows, will be available at the development to suit a variety of buyers and their needs,” said Donna. “Feature characteristics such as stone walls and stone fronted houses add to the visual appeal, alongside more practical 21st century requirements such as PV panels or heat recovery systems, plus electric vehicle charging points.”

In addition to a good selection of properties there is a range of offers available which support why buying new is best including Own New Rate Reducer, Part Exchange or Assisted Move and financial incentives pertaining to optional upgrades.

The development is serviced by excellent transport links to the A1(M), a two-minute drive away, providing an ideal commuter base to access the wider North East, Teesside and Yorkshire regions as well as further north and south of the country.

A four bedroom ‘Kirkwood’ style of show home is expected to open in Spring 2025. Prices start from £212,000 for the three bedroom, two bathroom Ingleton home.

Miller Homes Poppy Gardens, Catterick

To find out more about the development and to register interest https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/catterick.aspx.