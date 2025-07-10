Flat Iron's one-night-only Carcass Club returns to Leeds

Flat Iron’s Carcass Club returns to Leeds for one night only on Wednesday 30th July, offering a unique take on the classic Flat Iron experience.

The event, hosted by Flat Iron’s Head of Beef Fred Smith, is part of a series of one-off events that offers guests the chance to enjoy some of the rarest and most exceptional beef. Each carcass is broken down in Flat Iron Covent Garden’s in-house butchery before being transported to a selected restaurant for a one-off service — this time, Leeds.

The spotlight on this occasion will be on Flat Iron’s very own Wagyu. Over ten years ago, the Flat Iron herd was first founded with the intention of rearing the best beef possible without the financial constraints that most farmers face. After running a herd of native and rare breed cattle for six years, Fred and the team decided to select one breed to focus on to push the boundaries of remarkable beef even further. They chose Wagyu.

On Wednesday 30th July, guests will be served F2 Wagyu (75% Wagyu genetics). The animals have lived their whole life in Thirsk under the careful eye of Charles Ashbridge, a third-generation farmer who cares for the cattle and shares Flat Iron’s passion for remarkable beef.

For just £20 per person, guests will be served a Wagyu steak from the Flat Iron herd, beef dripping chips and sauce Choron - a variation on the classic Béarnaise. As always, guests can enjoy beef dripping popcorn before their meal and Tahitian vanilla soft serve ice cream to complete the night. The Carcass Club begins at 5pm and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fred Smith, Flat Iron’s Head of Beef, says: "We’ve spent years working to raise Wagyu that truly stands out, and it’s always exciting to share the results with guests who care about great beef as much as we do. Bringing the Carcass Club back to Leeds with steak from our own herd is a special moment – made all the more meaningful by sharing it with our guests just a few miles from where the herd is raised. The combination of Wagyu genetics and the Yorkshire pastures where they were raised produces something truly distinctive and we can’t wait for people to taste it.”