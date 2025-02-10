Ignite the night: Elemental cocktail experience is coming to Leeds' newest rooftop bar

Leeds is set to welcome a new rooftop destination this spring that promises to set the city’s bar scene alight.

Agni, meaning ‘fire’ in Sanskrit and Hindi, is the bold and atmospheric cocktail bar opening within UYARE by Tharavadu, a modern Keralan small plates restaurant set to make waves in the city.

Designed to be an immersive drinking experience, the bar’s cocktail menu, curated in collaboration with renowned mixologist, Filippos Filippopoulos from Tabula Rasa, draws inspiration from the five elements of life, beginning with the concept of Agni, with each season unveiling a new sensory journey.

Filippopoulos, the seasoned Leeds- based bartender and owner who hails from Greece, has over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry across the UK and Greece. In 2021, he launched the iconic Tabula Rasa, an all-day café and cocktail bar which seamlessly transitions from serving Union coffee and pastries in the morning, to offering aperitivo and small plates in the evening, culminating in classic cocktails accompanied by cheese and cured meats at night.

Drinks from the new menu

Filippopoulos drew inspiration from renowned establishments in Athens and New York, aiming to introduce Leeds to a dynamic day-to-night service model. Much like UYARE, Tabula Rasa is committed to supporting local businesses and sources ingredients from Leeds' Kirkgate Market, as well as collaborating with local suppliers, including regional gin distillers.

The inaugural menu will centre around fire, a nod to both Agni’s namesake and the passion behind its drinks. Expect theatrical, smoky serves and bold, spice-driven flavours that balance heat with intrigue.

Early whispers from the menu tease a reimagined Gimlet, designed to smoulder with intensity using Woodford Reserve. Each element’s menu will feature three signature serves, including a carefully crafted mocktail, ensuring an inclusive yet boundary-pushing drinking experience.

As the seasons shift, so will the menu, expressed through inventive mixology and seasonal ingredients. With unparalleled views over the city and an atmosphere that flickers between intimate and electric, Agni is poised to become Leeds’ most talked-about drinking destination.

Filippos and Eshaan

Eshaan Kapoor, Drinks Buyer and Operations Director of UYARE by Tharavadu, spoke of the partnership saying: “The core of Tharavadu is built on friendship—five friends who started this journey together, and with UYARE, more friends are joining our family.

“In addition to running one of the top 15 cocktail bars in the country, Filippos is the most talented mixologist I have ever met. My relationship with Filippos is rooted beyond friendship, and I am honoured that he has graciously joined our family as a Drinks Consultant. His expertise will allow our guests to enjoy an elevated drinking experience, with each cocktail telling a unique story.