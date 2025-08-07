Kevin Sinfield signs for Yorkshire Property Charity Lunch as guest speaker

Tables are on sale for one of Yorkshire’s biggest charity lunches, which attracts hundreds of the region’s property community, and this year’s event will include a netball match for the first time in its 21-year history, alongside the renowned football match that precedes it.

Tables are on sale for one of Yorkshire’s biggest charity lunches, which attracts hundreds of the region’s property community, and this year’s event will include a netball match for the first time in its 21-year history, alongside the renowned football match that precedes it.

This year’s Yorkshire Property Charity Lunch is on Friday, October 3 at the First Direct Bank Arena, after the event was held there for the first time in 2024.

In a major coup, Leeds charity fundraising hero and Leeds Rhinos legend, Kevin Sinfield, has been confirmed as guest speaker and will participate in a Q and A session with the audience.

Kevin Sinfield will be guest speaker at this year’s Yorkshire Property Charity Lunch on Friday 3rd October 2025 at the First Direct Bank Arena

Plus, in addition to the annual football match at The John Charles Centre for Sport in the morning, the brand-new netball match will be played at The Edge, at the University of Leeds. Both matches will start at 9.30am and will see property professionals taking on property agents, and spectators are welcome.

Money raised at the event will benefit Candlelighters and The Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust, which was set up in 2015 and since then has raised more than £650,000 that has benefitted a vast range of local charities and good causes. Anyone working in the region’s property industry can apply for funding or suggest worthwhile causes for the charity’s trustees to consider.

Last year’s lunch was attended by almost 600 members of Yorkshire’s property community and sponsors this time include Towngate, Chameleon Business Interiors, Blacks, Walker Morris, Wainwrights, Xenon, Glenbrook, Citipark, Firecrest Construction, First Direct Bank Arena and Sterling Event Group. There will also be entertainment, raffle and charity auction.

Jonny Phillips from The Sheriff Consultancy, who is a trustee of The Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust, said: “Moving this event to the First Direct Bank Arena last year was hugely successful and it raised more than £63,000, which was a record amount. This has made a genuine difference to all types of local organisations and people, as well as our property peers who have deserving causes close to their hearts.

“We can’t wait to build on that this time and securing Kevin Sinfield as a speaker will be another genuine highlight. Kevin has raised millions for research into motor neurone disease, in memory of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, and he enjoyed an unbelievable playing career, so he has a fascinating tale to tell.

“We have seen unprecedented demand for tables this year, and with Kevin on board it promises to be another superb event and companies working in the region’s property and construction industries that haven’t yet booked, should contact us now to secure their places.”