Kirkstall Food Warehouse to Dish Out Free Starbucks Drinks

Local coffee lovers are in for a treat as Iceland’s The Food Warehouse announces plans to dish out Starbucks drinks to shoppers for free at its Kirkstall store on Monday 24 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting store takeover, taking place at The Food Warehouse store at Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, will give shoppers an exclusive first taste of Starbucks’ all new drinks range – which is available exclusively in the UK at the Food Warehouse.

On Monday 24 February from 9:30am, the first 100 customers through the store's doors will get their hands on one of three exclusive all-new Starbucks chilled coffee flavours to help fuel their day. The flavours up for grabs include Caffe Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Caffè Latte Bold Espresso No Added Sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Iceland spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to bring an exclusive Starbucks experience to our Kirkstall shoppers with this exciting takeover. We know how much our customers love Starbucks and so we’re thrilled to be the first UK retailer to offer this new range and give our shoppers the first taste on us!”

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

To mark the occasion, The Food Warehouse Kirkstall store will also unveil an exciting Starbucks revamped fascia for two weeks.

The delicious new Starbucks range is exclusively available at Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores nationwide, online and in-store and is available to shop now. The drinks hitting the shelves include:

Starbucks Caffe Latte Bold Espresso Chilled Coffee (No Added Sugar) 220ml - £2.00 (Two for £2.50)

Starbucks Caffe Latte Iced Coffee 220ml - £2.00 (Two for £2.50)

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Flavour Chilled Coffee 220ml - £2.00 (Two for £2.50)