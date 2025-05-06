Line-up for WOW Rotherham Festival revealed

WOW Rotherham has unveiled a packed programme of free workshops, talks, performances, art exhibitions and exciting pop-ups taking place across the town centre, this Saturday, May 10th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in the heart of Rotherham for the fourth year running and celebrating Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year, WOW Rotherham promises to be a thought-provoking and fun event which is open to everyone.

The festival hub in All Saints’ Square will host WOW Big Ideas, a range of thought-provoking panel conversations chaired by Colette Bailey, CEO of WOW - Women of the World, and co-curated with Children’s Capital of Culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils from Brinsworth Academy, Maltby Academy and Winterhill School will discuss gender equality and what the future looks like whilst teachers from Clifton, Brinsworth and Maltby Academies will feature in a panel discussing media influence in schools.

Free workshops, talks, pop-up performances and parties at WOW Rotherham this Saturday

In response to the Children’s Capital of Culture theme “Who We Are, Where We Come From”, artist Saroj Patel will transform Rotherham Minster into a stunning garden where each flower – each identity – contributes to a flourishing colourful and harmonious space. Flowers of the Earth is inspired by the rich traditions of Hindu culture and will be suspended from the ceiling of the Minster in a cascade of vibrant hues.

Acclaimed artist Morag Myerscough, known for her use of bold colours and words, will host drop-in sessions at Minster Gardens to create striking patterns that celebrate WOW Rotherham. These designs will come together in a giant artwork displayed on a billboard in Rotherham Town Centre.

A vast array of creative workshops will take place throughout the day at Minster Gardens, Minster Yard and Forge Island including screen printing onto tote bags, badge making, fan making, Lego creations and Hooptastic hula shows and workshops with Angie Mac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be crafting for under-5’s at Grimm & Co and Playful Anywhere workshops with Playbox at Pitch 13. Parent and toddler groups from across Rotherham will host a Community Catwalk to take over the high street with colour, joy and celebration at 12.30pm.

WOW Rotherham takes place this Saturday, May 10th

Music and performances will feature heavily with the Sudanese Women Drummers energising the WOW Community Village at Minster Yard and Rotherham Youth Choir closing the festival in All Saints’ Square. Listen out for ‘Pop-Up and Play’ performances from local musical talents - from rising stars to established artists - throughout the day at Minster Gardens and High Street, co-curated with Rotherham Music. Look out for walkabout performances roaming around the festival site.

For the first time there will be evening events at WOW Rotherham, including the Big Fatt Pool Party at Rotherham Leisure Centre with special guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (18+, tickets are free but need to be pre-booked), and a Drag Night at the Three Cranes (18+, tickets £7.50 including a non-alcoholic/alcoholic cocktail, pre-booking required).

Leanne Buchan, Head of Creative Programming & Engagement at Rotherham Council, explains: “From children’s theatre celebrating diversity to hip hop beats, to a quartet of extremely miffed unicorns, aerial hoop performances and workshops and pop-up performances from the borough’s finest young musicians, we have a bumper programme of performances to keep you entertained at WOW Rotherham this year, and everyone is invited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events will take place across All Saints’ Square, Minster Gardens, the High Street, Grimm & Co, Forge Island and the bus station from 11am. WOW Rotherham Festival is a collaboration between RMBC Events, The WOW Foundation, Children’s Capital of Culture, Flux Rotherham and Rotherham Music Hub. To find out more, visit wow.fluxrotherham.org.uk.

WOW is the biggest, most comprehensive andmost significant festival dedicated to presenting work by women and promoting equality for womenand girls. Everyone of all genders is invited to enjoy the festivals all across the globe.