Missed out on Glasto tickets? With its all-star music and celeb chefs this festival in the North is a must-visit this summer

The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival is set to be the must-visit celebration of music and food this summer, thanks to its spectacular music line-up, a roster bursting with celebrity chefs, street food producers galore and 1000s of FREE masterclasses and workshops!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from Friday 18th - Sunday 20th July at its new home of Aireville Park in the heart of Skipton, this year’s festival offers the perfect blend of marvellous, toe-tapping music and food-lover heaven, for as little as £20*.

Music lovers can enjoy a programme of A-list music across the weekend, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday: The Feeling , Keala Settle , and the Ibiza Proms with The Limelight Orchestra

, , and the Saturday: 80s legends Go West

80s legends Sunday: Sister Sledge , Tony Christie , and Brutus Gold’s Love Train

, , and Throughout the weekend: More than 20 tribute acts including Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Oasis, the Spice Girls and, straight from London’s West End, The Blues Brothers.

Keala Settle will be performing at The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival this summer

Local food hero, James Martin, will once again be welcomed back to thrill audiences from the Big Top Cooking Stage, alongside other famous foodie names including Simon Rimmer, Rosemary Shrager, Galton Blakiston, and Great British Menu contestant, Tom Shepherd.

Baking enthusiasts will be kept entertained at the Great British Bake Off (GBBO) cookery tent, where cherished previous contestants including Amanda Geogiou, James Hillery, Val Stones, Janusz Domagala and Karen Wright will be whipping up cakes and bakes in front of live audiences.

With more than 1000 FREE masterclasses and cookery demonstrations taking place across the weekend, from cheese and wine workshops to children’s chocolate masterclasses, there’s something for everyone.

Ticket prices for the festival start at just £20*, making it one of the most affordable, accessible and value-for-money festivals happening this summer.

Ticket prices 2025:

*Standard adult day ticket (Friday) - £20

Standard child day ticket (Friday) - £10

Standard adult day ticket (Saturday or Sunday) - £24

Standard child day ticket (Saturday or Sunday) - £13

Standard adult weekender ticket - £50

Standard family day ticket £60

Standard family weekender ticket - £120

Standard cookery show ticket - £38

Car parking pass - £5

Bronze tent camping - £75 (was £94.31 in 2024)

(was £94.31 in 2024) Silver tent camping - £90 (was £104.96 in 2024)