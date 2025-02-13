National Railway Museum is rated as best place for couples in Yorkshire - I went for a ‘romantic date’ at the York museum

People all over Yorkshire join hands, start a love train, love train at York's National Railway Museum dubbed as 'the best thing to do for couples' in the region, according to TripAdvisor reviews. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan whisked her husband away for a Valentine's treat in York to see if they could feel the love over locomotives.

The only thing that didn't surprise me about this being popular amongst couples was the fact that it's free.

We are talking about romance in Yorkshire after all. We'll do "owt for nowt," well that's my Yorkshire husband's motto anyway.

When I suggested NRM for a Valentines date, he realised I had taken his frugal ways far too literally.

This year is a special anniversary, not for us, but the National Railway Museum turns 50.

NRM is part of Railway 200, a nationwide campaign to celebrate 200 years since the first fare-paying passenger journey on the Stockton and Darlington Line on 27 September 1825 - widely regarded as the birth of the modern railway.

The same date was chosen to open the National Railway Museum, the first national museum outside of London, in 1975.

For trainspotters this is all extremely exciting, for ignorant novices like my husband and I, not so much.

We booked our free tickets and paid a voluntary donation of £10. Visitor parking at the site is £10 for the day which you could also use to walk into the city centre or get the land train after visiting the museum.

The friendly staff scanned our tickets and ushered us inside, down some steps - although lifts are available - straight into The Great Hall.

The magnitude of the place is staggering with huge locomotives lining The Great Hall. It was ideal for groups of tourists and engineering enthusiasts.

It was certainly impressive having a wander around, although you can’t climb on to most of the displays.

The Mallard - the world’s fastest steam locomotive - is the pinnacle of the museum alongside the Shinkansen which shows Japan’s high speed revolution. You can jump aboard the Shinkansen too. It was definitely worth a wander but I was struggling to find the romance in it all.

Perhaps it was time for a cup of tea and cake before venturing into the North Shed to see a collection of memorabilia and model trains.

There’s plenty of outlets to eat and drink with basic refectory style menus, an upgraded version of what you may find on a buffet cart.

Everywhere had an industrial and authentic feel to it. Perhaps I am too used to more interactive museums.

I then realised you could pay to access the more hands-on Bramall Gallery: Wonderlab aimed at juniors or participate in The Flying Scotsman VR experience.

They also have a model railway on display as part of the Lancashire & Yorkshire Signalling School. The model has been used to put would-be railway signallers through their paces. It uses authentic period signalling instruments to show how trains negotiate around the rail network safely.

We ventured into The North Shed which is full of memorabilia such as signs, pictures and railway objects. It was a nostalgic journey for my husband who is older than me.

For me however, it was interesting catching a glimpse at a bygone era.

Perhaps if we returned together in a couple of decades it would feel romantic seeing trains we'd experienced journeys on together.

On our way out we spotted a viewing station and a small children's play area. The Station Hall is also reopening September 2025.