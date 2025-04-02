North Yorkshire Waster Park open for business as usual and reveals truth behind park closure

Reports of an unknown creature lurking in the lake have been reported as an April Fools and a teaser for something exciting to follow.

It was reported on social media yesterday that North Yorkshire Water Park had to unexpectedly close the Water Sports Lake due to an unusual sighting in the water but it turns out it was just a bit of April Fool’s fun. However, this doesn’t mean there isn’t something mythical on the horizon, with The Park later announcing that something unexpected and exciting will be joining them this summer. While specific details remain under wraps, the team has teased that something big, bold, and unmissable is making a splash this May.

In the meantime, there’s still lots of fun to be had, with the Warrior Aqua Park officially reopening on April 14, allowing adventure seekers to make a splash this Easter. Packed with giant slides, inflatable obstacles, and endless thrills, the much-loved floating playground is set to be the ultimate Easter holiday experience for families, friends, and adrenaline seekers alike.

And for those looking to stay on dry land, all of North Yorkshire Water Park’s land activities are open and available to book today – including Axe Throwing, Archery, Low Ropes, Bushcraft, Climbing Wall, and the Zipline. Even better, the Puzzle Rooms have had a revamp and have been upgraded with brand-new challenges to test even the sharpest minds, alongside the popular escape room experience.

Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: "We love finding new ways to make every season more exciting, and this year is packed with adventure. Whether you're tackling the Warrior Aqua Park, testing your skills in the Puzzle Room, or taking on one of our land-based challenges, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to welcome visitors back for another unforgettable year!”