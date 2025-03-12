Nuzest to sponsor 5K and 3K races during Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K weekend

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K 2025 has announced the addition of two shorter distance events, a 3K and 5K, which will take place on Saturday, May 10 – one day before the main 10K event on Sunday, May 11.

The 3K and 5K events are designed to make the weekend more inclusive, offering opportunities for runners of all abilities to participate. The new distances will be sponsored by returning partner Nuzest, a premium plant-based nutrition company.

Participants who register for the 10K race will receive free entry to both the 5K and 3K events.

The 3K race start time will be 11am, with the 5K starting at 11:45am. Both events will start and finish at Queens Park.

Nuzest, established in 2012 by Trevor Bolland after his daughter Monique was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, offers premium plant-based supplements that are backed by independent health professionals and nutritional scientists.

Participants in the 10K race will be fundraising for several local charities, including Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care, and The Redbrik Foundation.

Adrian Beckett, CEO at Nuzest, said: "We are thrilled to return as a partner for this wonderful event, and especially excited to be sponsoring the new 3K and 5K events this year. Our company was founded on the principle of helping others lead healthier lives, and we see the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield races as an excellent opportunity to support that mission in the community."

John Timms, Event Director at MLS Contracts, said: "We're incredibly excited to be bringing more opportunities for people to get involved in our race weekend. The addition of the 3K and 5K events mean that runners of all abilities and experience levels can be part of this special weekend.

“It’s also great to have Nuzest join us again this year as a sponsor for what looks like will be our biggest event to date. I look forward to seeing everyone on both the Saturday and the Sunday at the start line.”

To sign up for the 3K or the 5K race in May, visit: https://www.myraceentries.co.uk/RC10K/EntryForm.aspx