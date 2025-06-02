Posh train steams into Barnsley

A red carpet will be laid over the platform at Barnsley station next week when one of the world’s most luxurious train makes a rare visit for a steam-hauled champagne day out.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle will pick up passengers to take them on a trip through the Yorkshire Dales and over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

For part of the journey, it will be hauled by historic former British Rail locomotive Tangmere, which once pulled crack express trains from London to the South Coast.

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5 last year and a journalist once called it “like Downton on wheels”.

Luxury ... one of the Northern Belle's opulent hand-decorated carriages

There are even musicians on board to serenade passengers during a slap-up six-course dinner while a conjuror wanders from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

A spokesman said: “We like to think we are taking people back to the golden days of rail travel – a time when nothing was too good for the pampered passengers.

“And this trip over the Settle-Carlisle line, one of the spectacular rail routes in the country, is always very popular.”

The train, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, will call at Barnsley at 7.30am on Saturday, June 14, before picking up more passengers from Sheffield at 8.20.

Just desserts ... a line of puddings about to be served to passengers

A three-course champagne brunch will be served during the journey to Carlisle where there will be time to visit the Norman castle – Mary Queen of Scots was once held prisoner there – or the stunning 12th century cathedral.

Then after another onboard champagne reception, dinner will be served with wine during the journey through the Yorkshire Dales and over the stunning Ribblehead Viaduct to Settle.

The train will initially be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive before Tangmere, named after World War Two flying ace Douglas Bader’s RAF base, takes over.