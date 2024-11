Public Image Ltd Announce Yorkshire Dates for 2025 UK Tour

John Lydon’s iconoclastic band Public Image Ltd (PiL) will play three dates in Yorkshire as part of a major tour of the UK and Ireland next summer.

The 23-date tour billed as ‘This Is Not The Last Tour’ includes dates at Birdwell Venue in Barnsley on 22nd May, The Leadmill in Sheffield on 30th July and The Picturedrome in Holmfirth on 1st August.

Tickets go on sale at 10.00am on Friday 15th November, available from all venues and via www.pilofficial.com.

PiL’s tour dates for 2025 comes after Lydon thought the band might not tour again. His lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens passed away suddenly following the last PiL tour, in December 2023, soon after the death of Lydon’s wife, Nora, in April 2023.

Lydon thought that might be the end of his touring days. However, he was overwhelmed by the love and support of fans when he undertook a spoken word tour of the UK in spring this year.

Lydon said: “I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.

“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”

After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.

With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album ‘First Issue’ in 1978 through to 1992’s ‘That What Is Not’, before a 17 year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, ‘This is PiL’ (2012), ‘What The World Needs Now…’ (2015) and ‘End of World’ (2023).

The full list of PiL’s 2025 tour dates is as follows:

22nd May Bristol O2 Academy

23rd May Ware Stone Valley Festival South

24th May Bournemouth O2 Academy

29th May Barnsley Birdwell

30th May Newcastle Boiler Shop

31st May Norwich Epic Studios

12th June Dublin 3Olympia

13th June Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse

14th June Cardiff Depot

26th June Hastings White Rock

27th June Newark Stone Valley Festival Midlands

28th June Oxford O2 Academy

3rd July Leicester O2 Academy

4th July Lincoln Engine Shed

5th July Portsmouth Guildhall

30th July Sheffield Leadmill

31st July Northampton Roadmenders

1st August Holmfirth Picturedrome

7th August Blackpool Rebellion Festival

8th August Durham Stone Valley Festival North

9th August Coventry Empire

15th August Cork City Hall

16th August Belfast Putting the Fast in Belfast, Custom House Square