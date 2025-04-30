Raby Spring Garden Fair set to bloom for May Bank Holiday weekend

Bulbs have been planted and seeds sown ahead of the inaugural Spring Garden Fair at County Durham’s Raby Castle for the early May Bank Holiday weekend.

Raby Castle, Park and Gardens’ brand-new event will be a highlight of the lifestyle destination’s calendar, taking place over three days from Saturday 3rd to Monday 5th May amongst the recently restored heritage buildings and remodelled 300-year-old Walled Gardens.

Sophie Brown, sales and events manager at Raby Estates said: “This is a major new addition to Raby’s events programme – one we’re very proud to announce. Raby’s Spring Garden Fair will be a joyous celebration of the changing season as our landscape continues to burst into life. It will also be a chance to learn from knowledgeable gardening experts and pick up a few plants for your garden at home.

“The Fair provides another opportunity for visitors to admire the transformation of our 18th century Walled Gardens, which reopened to the public in 2024. The fully established planting schemes, grass amphitheatre, Raby’s iconic yew hedge, impressive trees in blossom and our beautiful cut flower garden all provide a place to reconnect with nature and inspire your own, green-fingered efforts at home.”

Raby Castle, Park and Gardens

Entry to the Spring Garden Fair is included in all Park and Gardens tickets and will feature a lineup of engaging and informative talks from garden experts including Raby’s very own esteemed gardening team. Ticketholders can expect to learn about cutting, planting for pollinators and birds, orchid cultivation and the construction of the Walled Gardens.

North Yorkshire-based landscape architect and garden designer Alistair Baldwin, who redesigned the extensive public areas within the castle grounds, will be talking about his vision and inspiration for these meandering walkways and beyond, and Raby Castle’s assistant head gardener, Becky Crowley, will also be leading two insightful talks focusing on the cutting garden and sharing the best tasks to undertake in your garden throughout the month of May.

Hands-on activities for children will give youngsters the opportunity to discover the joys of planting seeds and they can join a flower crown making workshop so they can sport their floral creations for the rest of the long weekend.

Visitors can also venture inside the magnificent medieval castle and explore Raby’s beautiful parkland where the red and fallow deer roam. Walking routes track across this breathtaking part of County Durham, taking in views of the castle and nearby landscape.

Raby Castle's Walled Gardens

For family farmyard fun, tractor rides in the Deer Park will take visitors on a mini adventure during the May Bank Holiday weekend where visitors can spot red and fallow deer which have called the Estate home since Norman times.

The weekend will also feature a market hosting a curated selection of local makers and growers so that visitors can take a piece of the Spring Garden Fair home with them. Hosted within the thoughtfully restored Riding School, visitors will be able to soak up Raby’s history as they browse the different stalls and pick up goods for their garden before heading over to the retail space in the Coach House, brimming with inspiration for outdoor living, or discovering additional plant stalls within the Walled Gardens.

Guests can enjoy the East Garden’s amphitheatre whilst enjoying a delightful acoustic performance by local singer Charley Penman, treat the family to lunch at the pop-up Estate barbecue or enjoy a delightful dining experience in The Vinery Cafe.

Spring Garden Fair with Deer Park and Gardens tickets are £14 for adults, £9.50 for children or £45 for a family ticket. Under 4s go free.