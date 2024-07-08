Singing in the Sunshine: an al fresco weekend for the All Together Now Choir

The All Together Now Choir had great plans for giving not one, but two, community concerts this weekend, on Friday 5 and Sunday July 7. These events did not disappoint!

Friday evening found choir members from all four corners of the All Together Now World (Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton), outside the Baildon Cricket Club , performing at the Baildon Beer and Gin Festival. It was their first visit to this fabulous family event, and the choir loved it! The weather stayed fine, and to an accompaniment of cheers, clapping, and dancing from the fabulous Baildon audience, they sang numbers which included ELO's 'Don't Bring Me Down', Culture Club's 'Karma Chameleon', and their exciting new venture - a mash up of 'Moves Like Jagger,' with 'Jumping Jack Flash'!

Choir members commented that they 'loved it' that there was 'lots of chat', and that it was a 'very pleasant venue.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very well organised family event, with music, drinks, and food.

At Baildon Cricket Club

The choir's second performance, on Sunday afternoon, was their well loved yearly visit to the beautiful Roberts Park, Saltaire, where a large group of choir members, once more from all four corners of the ATN world, were honoured to be singing on the Victorian bandstand.

Again, the weather was fabulous, ( so lucky), and the lovely audience clapped, sang, and danced along to popular numbers such as Mike Oldfield's 'Moonlight Shadow', Billy Joel's haunting new song 'Turn the Lights Back On', and Coldplay's iconic 'Clocks'.

Amazing co-conductor, 6 year old Hayley, was back to ably assist Musical Director Chris Kemp!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir particularly enjoyed helping to raise some much needed funds for the wonderful 'Friends of Roberts Park.'

In Roberts Park, Saltaire

Both performances ended with the well loved 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', which was much appreciated by both audiences!