South Asian cinema takes centre stage at Vue Leeds The Light on Eid weekend

By Katie Crickett
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST
A selection of South Asian titles is being released this weekend (28 – 30 March), coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. Kickstarting things off is the Hindi action thriller Sikandar, from the accomplished director of Ghajini, A. R. Murugadoss. Join the titular character as he confronts a powerful network of corruption to fight for the rights of his people, who find themselves in the grip of injustice.

Also set to thrill is Malayalam film L2: Empuran, the highly anticipated sequel to political action Lucifer, which captured audiences in 2019. Screening in multiple languages, the film sees actor Mohanlal reprise his role as an enigmatic crime boss who is living a double life.

Offering some comic relief, Telugu film Mad Square follows three college buddies as they navigate their way through campus life, leading to wild adventures and laugh-out-loud moments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finally, Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, will be screening on Sunday. The Punjabi re-release follows Maula Jatt, a fierce prize-fighter with a tortured past, who seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Loyalties are challenged and families torn apart in this epic tale of truth, honour, and justice…

SikanderSikander
Sikander

Liam O'Reilly, General Manager at Vue Leeds The Light, said: “There’s nothing like coming together with friends, family, and loved ones to get lost in big screen stories. We’re showcasing a wide range of South Asian content this weekend and invite film lovers to join us for a truly special selection of titles.”

Tickets start from just £X.99 when booked online. Visit www.myvue.com to find out more.

Related topics:The Light
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice