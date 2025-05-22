St Stephen's announces May bank holiday opening hours and half term family fun

St Stephen’s is excited to announce its May bank holiday opening hours (Monday 26th May) and a fantastic lineup of deals and kid-friendly activities for the half term break (24th May–1st June).

Whether you're planning to catch the latest blockbuster on the big screen or enjoy delicious savings at popular restaurants like Prezzo, there's something for everyone to enjoy this half term.

On bank holiday Monday, the centre will be open from 10am – 5pm, providing plenty of quality time from family fun. Please note that opening hours for individual retailers and restaurants may vary, so visitors are encouraged to check with specific venues ahead of their trip.

Jim Harris, centre manager at St Stephen’s, said: “We know lots of families will be looking forward to spending a day out together this half term, and it’s great to be able to offer such a wide range of activities and deals for visitors to make the most of.

St Stephen's shopping centre

“From kicking back with a popcorn at the big screen, to getting competitive at laser tag and enjoying a great-value meal together, there’s always lots to keep the whole family entertained at St Stephen’s.”

St Stephen’s will be hosting a variety of fun activities for all ages throughout the May half term holidays. Highlights include:

Burn off some of that half term energy: Enjoy some fun and games at Fun Station and Laser Station, where three games of Laser are available for £14 per person. Or bag two games of Laser and 60 tokens to be used at Fun Station for just £20 per person – two activities for the price of one!

Enjoy an Italian:Refuel at Prezzo for less with its kids dine free deal. For every adult main meal purchased, one child can tuck into three courses absolutely free. Guests can access the voucher code for this deal, alongside the terms, on the Prezzo website.

Catch the latest cinematic adventure: Sit back, relax and watch some of the latest releases including Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at Reel Cinema.

Sample Nando’s new summer bites: Fans will be excited to hear Nando’s has launched a selection of new summer menu items – including the PERi-Honey dip and The Chickle Burger, which sees chicken meet pickle and cheese for a taste sensation of a burger. It’s the perfect timing for those looking to try something new this half term.