Stockeld Park brings iconic sounds of pop to life this summer with a star-studded tribute line-up

Yorkshire’s favourite family adventure destination, Stockeld Park, is turning up the volume this summer with a collection of incredible live music events!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every Tuesday throughout the summer holidays, the park will come alive with incredible tribute acts, celebrating the biggest stars in pop and musical theatre, from pop princess Sabrina Carpenter to Era’s tour sensation Taylor Swift.

Tribute Tuesdays are just one highlight of Stockeld Park’s incredible Lunchtime Live summer line-up, with live performances and entertainment taking place every day throughout the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Magic Mondays to Tribute Tuesdays, the park offers a jam-packed schedule of events alongside a wide range of family-friendly activities, making Stockeld Park the ultimate summer destination in 2025. Whether you're dancing along to top tribute acts or exploring the park’s magical adventure zones, every visit promises unforgettable fun for all ages, all summer long.

Your World

Tribute Tuesdays kicked off in style on Tuesday, July 22, with an emotional and powerful performance from a heartfelt Lewis Capaldi tribute, setting the tone for a summer of spectacular entertainment.

The excitement continued on Tuesday, July 29 with Reflections of Justin Timberlake, a high-energy tribute that perfectly captures the essence of the 2000s superstar, performing hits from his *NSYNC days through to his solo chart-toppers.

On Tuesday, August 5, fans can look forward to a show-stopping tribute to Sabrina Carpenter by the incredibly talented Heidi Gordon, guaranteed to get everyone on their feet, dancing and singing along to the pop star’s biggest hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magic doesn’t stop there; throughout August, the Tribute Tuesday lineup features performances celebrating the music of the musical Wicked, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo, and the global phenomenon Taylor Swift.

With shows perfect for kids and families alike and a star-studded line-up of incredible acts, this summer at Stockeld is set to be the best yet.

Peter Grant, owner of Stockeld Park, shared his excitement: “We're thrilled to welcome such a vibrant and diverse lineup of tribute acts to Stockeld Park this summer. These incredible performers truly capture the essence of the iconic artists they celebrate. It’s set to be an unforgettable season of live music, and we’re proud to bring this exciting experience to our stage for families to enjoy.”