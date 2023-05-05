The latest production from the Performance Ensemble, a collective of older performers all over the age of 60, is another beautiful piece of thought-provoking theatre.

A combination of storytelling, music and movement, Sinfonia is full of heart, soul, warmth, humour – and righteous anger. This is the generation, after all, who took to the streets to protest in order to make the world a better place for everyone and they are not backward in coming forward with their views on the current state of affairs, nationally and internationally.

Each of the stories – which are personal to the performers telling them – is engaging and powerful. Some are funny, others are incredibly moving, every one is life-affirming. Sharing an aspect of your life – a disappointment, a loss, a triumph – with an auditorium full of people is an exposing and courageous thing to do. And as an audience member it is a privilege, and very humbling, to be on the receiving end of such candour, courage and authenticity.

Pat White with the Sinfonia company as part of 1001 Stories. Picture: David Lindsay

All of the stories, without exception, deserve to be heard, but some stand-outs include: a former Greenham Common activist expressing her dismay that there are still nuclear weapons in the world yet finding hope in the future, a proud father talking about his daughter and the challenges she has overcome, a daughter’s pride at the positive effect on other people’s lives her late father had, a former psychiatric nurse who stayed true to herself in an important job interview, a widower who found his soulmate in his seventies and a wonderful rant about the calibre of politician we have put up with these days. There are love stories, observations on ageing, about the high points and low points in life, all infused with joy, sadness, wisdom and passion.

With around thirty performers on stage, the setting is pared-back with the huge performance space of the Playhouse’s Quarry theatre mostly bare apart from straight-backed chairs, two pianos and a drum-kit. The action is fluid and easy, with each performer moving their chairs to different positions around the acting area.

There are some exuberant musical numbers with movement involving the whole cast and some affecting solo performances. Director Alan Lyddiard elicits fine performances from all concerned, finds the light and shade in the overarching narrative and keeps the pace sprightly. Underpinning all this is great humanity. Life-affirming, profound and joyous, this is a real gem of a show.

To May 6.

Performance Ensemble's production Sinfonia at Leeds Playhouse. Picture: David Lindsay

Peter Bartram and Rowena Godfrey in Performance Ensemble's production Sinfonia at Leeds Playhouse. Picture: David Lindsay