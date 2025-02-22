Jon Culshaw: From Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer to Hamlet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a seemingly constantly changing political landscape taking your impressions on tour is a challenge, says Jon Culshaw.

The star of BBC Radio 4's Dead Ringers and BBC One's The Impressions Show, Culshaw is following up his 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe sell-out residency with a solo tour of impressions, comedy and music throughout the UK until April.

“With certain characters the topicality is always shifting with them. The jokes you’d be doing for Keir Starmer and Donald Trump will be different at the end of the tour from the beginning,” he says.

Jon Culshaw. Credit: Andy Hollingworth

“You keep those parts of the show fluid and spontaneous. Certain sporting character such as Andy Murray and Tyson Fury may stay more fixed.

"There are some things you can depend on that have a sense of familiarity, like Alan Bennett and others keep sparking and changing.”

He may have done other live shows but Imposter Syndrome is his first solo tour.

"I’ve done the Great British Take Off and I’ve done a one-man play Les Dawson: Flying High, but in terms of a comedy tour it is the first one,” says Culshaw, adding that the tour will be slightly different from the Edinburgh Fringe show.

“At the Edinburgh Fringe you only get about an hour so it’s quite short – you are just getting going really when you have to finish.

"With this we have made it into two 45 minute acts, and broadened it out with more music and some new characters and up date everything.”

Widely regarded as Britain’s best impressionist, Jon Culshaw is also an accomplished actor and presenter.

Notable credits include Dead Ringers, Spitting Image, The Impressions Show and The Secret World.

As an actor, Culshaw has played a wide variety of roles and delivered performances to much critical acclaim, including The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio for the BBC, Unseen Academicals a Terry Pratchett audio drama for Audible, a portrayal of the great Alan Whicker for The Other Side of the World and Billy and Me, part of the ‘Barnes' People’ series for The Original Theatre Company and Perfectly Normal Productions.

Culshaw's radio career began in hospital radio in Ormskirk.

His first job was at Red Rose Radio (now Rock FM) in Preston in 1987, where, even then, he used to occasionally read the weather in the voice of Frank Bruno.

He did voice-over work, then was catapulted to prominence with Spitting Image, where he voiced around forty characters, including John Major in the 1990s, who was then the Prime Minister.

In Imposter Syndrome Culshaw will bring an array of the best-known personalities from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and beyond in his trademark style.

"We have a lot of new characters – Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Lindsay Hoyle – and of course the second Trump presidency and who knows where that might lead.”

He said the current political landscape with big characters like Donald Trump means he has to use satire more than ever.

“You have to make sure there is an underlying political point you are trying to make.

"You need to cut through the spin that they try to create and rather than simply exaggerate – like Boris Johnson’s bumbling and spouting Latin gag wouldn’t ring true. But showing how he used that to create distraction and mask the fact he couldn’t do the job.”

He says the role of political satire has never been more important.

“You know when you’ve got it right as the audience responds to those underlying satirical beats it feel like there is a grain of truth coming through that something hasn’t been hidden. It feels like a happy tomato in the face of the politicians.”

When it come to the likes of Keir Starmer, Culshaw says he has his work cut out.

"With people like him you have to stop and pause for a minute to think what an earth you can do with them – you can’t just ignore the Prime Minister of England.

"He’s something of a sleepy Ed Milliband – he’s blue tack in human form and very over cautious in the way he speaks and so you play with that. I am currently putting together Keir Starmer’s version of ‘My Way.’

"There is something about Keir Starmer and My Way that clashes – comedy is always the science of opposites. The although of recognition gets you started but then you have to let it develop to sustain the comedy and see where it takes you.”

But the Imposter Syndrome tour isn’t just about politics. “There is a lot of fun in there too.”

And there will be a lot more music, he says, including taking the words from Only Fools and Horses and putting them to Nessun Dorma.

"I will also be singings songs from the Libertines in the style of Andy Williams – which is quite an intriguing experimental thing. We will be looking at the Oasis concert and Elbow – Guy Garvey is one of my favourite vocal impressions."

He says he will also be taking suggestions from the audience “to keep it spontaneous”.

"You get to a point in the show when you put the lights up and ask the audience for some names – who’s on your mind and see where it goes. A little bit of unpredictability does you good,”

But he admits there have been times when he got fed up with certain characters

"During Brexit, Boris Johnson and Trump – these were the stories that just wouldn’t go away. So all you can do is narrow it in the what might be happening in that particular week or that particular moment. Anything you can find to keep in variable and to keep the monotony at bay.”

The Imposter Syndrome tour continues until the end of April when Jon will then turn his attention to celebrating 25 years of Dead Ringers.

"There’s talk of us maybe doing a tour of Dead Ringers later in the year to celebrate the 25th birthday. That would be fun if it comes to be.”

He also hopes to tour again with his Les Dawson Flying High show, an idea he first got during the Covid lockdowns.

"I’ve done one run of that and I’d quite like to do another run of that. It was during the pandemic that I got the idea for the Les Dawson show.” He also decided to use the panedmic to learn some Shakespeare,

"Everyone said during the lockdowns that you should use the time to learn a new skill and so I decided to learn Hamlet’s soliloquy. I do that in the tour but populated by different characters from Trump to Obama to Simon Cowell and Ricky Gervais.”