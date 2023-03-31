The production To the Moon and Back will tour the UK - including two locations in Yorkshire.

To the Moon and Back is a sensory theatre production for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) and it will tour the country in a huge inflatable planetarium. It is an intergalactic sensory experience exploring space, adventure and the importance of family.

As well as a trip To the Moon and Back, ticket holders of the production will also get access to free pre and post, online sensory stories with a member of Concrete Youth staff. Before entering the theatre, you will experience an accessible, online sensory story version of the production to prepare you for what to expect at the show, get to know the characters, what will happen and meet some other audiences that you will meet when you get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is supported by Arts Council England, Hull City Council, Interplay Theatre, Back to Ours and Middle Child. The premise of the show on the website reads: “Astronauts - Planet Earth needs you! Alex and dad, Gareth haven’t been getting on too well lately. After the death of his mother, Alex has thrown himself into writing his stories; his newest one is about space, but his dad thinks all of his stories are childish. With the help of Lena, their new babysitter, Alex and his dad go on an adventure to the moon and back and together they save the world along with your help too! Travel through a meteor shower, make a wish upon a star and visit Mars and the moon, all within a magical, inflatable planetarium dome!”

The Humber Bridge, Hull. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

When is To the Moon and Back coming to Yorkshire?

The production will take place at Hull New Theatre from Monday, April 3 to Wednesday, April 5, 2023 11am to 1.30pm.

Ticket prices start from £8 and you can buy tickets to the show on the theatre website. The address is: Kingston Square, Hull HU1 3HF.

The show will also take place at Cast in Doncaster on Thursday, April 6, 2023 11am to 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad