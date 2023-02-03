A fun way to keep your children entertained is to take them to the theatre in Yorkshire where they can see some of their favourite Disney characters come to life on stage.

February can sometimes be uneventful, especially since Valentine’s Day is the only international holiday. So it’s good to come up with creative ways to pass the time and make lots of memories along the way; what better way to do that than visit the theatre?

Some of the most well-known fairy tale stories are taken from the books straight onto the stage to entertain families. From the tale of Cinderella to the story of Mother Goose, there are lots of pantomimes to choose from.

We have compiled a list of some of the most popular on stage shows in Yorkshire taking place throughout February this year.

A behind the scenes look at Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

Pantomimes and shows at Yorkshire theatres in February 2023

Cinderella at King's Hall and Winter Gardens

Date: From Friday, January 27 to Saturday, February 4

Location: The King’s Hall and Winter Gardens, Ilkley, LS29 8HB.

Time: February 3 and 4 at 7.15pm and 2.14pm

Price: £16

Sleeping Beauty at Grenoside Pantomime

Date: From Friday, January 27 to Saturday, February 4

Location: Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PR.

Time: February 3: 7.30pm and February 4: 2pm and 7.30pm

Price: £8 or £6 for concessions

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Hawes Market House

Date: Friday, February 3

Location: Hawes Market House, DL8 3QN.

Time: 7.30pm

Price: Between £7.30 to £30

Mother Goose at Lyceum Theatre

Date: From Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18

Location: Lyceum Theatre, 55 Norfolk St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 1DA.

Time: 7.30pm / 2pm / 5pm / 1.30pm / 6.30pm

Price: Standard prices vary between £15 to £55.50, disabled vary between £15 to £53, senior citizen, student, under 16 and unemployed tickets cost £44 and £53

Jack and the Beanstalk at Horbury Academy

Date: From Wednesday, February 15 to Saturday, February 18

Location: Horbury Academy, WF4 5HE.

Time: Each show is at 7pm except for Saturday, February 18 which starts at 2pm

Price: £9 or £7 for concessions

Panto Smash! at Doncaster Little Theatre

Date: Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25

Location: Doncaster Little Theatre, 1 King Street off East Laith Gate, Doncaster, DN1 1JD.

Time: 7.30pm

Price: £12 or £10 for concessions

Cinderella and her Naughty Buttons at Halifax Playhouse

Date: Friday, February 24

Location: Halifax Playhouse, King Cross Street, Halifax, HX1 2SH.

Time: 7.30pm

Price: £19 or £17.50 for concessions

Matilda Jr at Montgomery Hall

Date: Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19

Location: Montgomery Hall Theatre, Rotherham, S63 7RD.

Time: February 18: 2pm and 6pm and February 19: 12pm and 4pm

Price: Ages 12 and up: £12, Under 12s: £10 and Family of 4: £40

Cartoon Circus Live at Blackburn Hall, Rothwell

Date: Friday, February 17

Location: Blackburn Hall, Leeds, LS26 0AW.

Time: 1.30pm