February can sometimes be uneventful, especially since Valentine’s Day is the only international holiday. So it’s good to come up with creative ways to pass the time and make lots of memories along the way; what better way to do that than visit the theatre?
Some of the most well-known fairy tale stories are taken from the books straight onto the stage to entertain families. From the tale of Cinderella to the story of Mother Goose, there are lots of pantomimes to choose from.
We have compiled a list of some of the most popular on stage shows in Yorkshire taking place throughout February this year.
Pantomimes and shows at Yorkshire theatres in February 2023
Cinderella at King's Hall and Winter Gardens
Date: From Friday, January 27 to Saturday, February 4
Location: The King’s Hall and Winter Gardens, Ilkley, LS29 8HB.
Time: February 3 and 4 at 7.15pm and 2.14pm
Price: £16
Sleeping Beauty at Grenoside Pantomime
Date: From Friday, January 27 to Saturday, February 4
Location: Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PR.
Time: February 3: 7.30pm and February 4: 2pm and 7.30pm
Price: £8 or £6 for concessions
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Hawes Market House
Date: Friday, February 3
Location: Hawes Market House, DL8 3QN.
Time: 7.30pm
Price: Between £7.30 to £30
Mother Goose at Lyceum Theatre
Date: From Tuesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 18
Location: Lyceum Theatre, 55 Norfolk St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 1DA.
Time: 7.30pm / 2pm / 5pm / 1.30pm / 6.30pm
Price: Standard prices vary between £15 to £55.50, disabled vary between £15 to £53, senior citizen, student, under 16 and unemployed tickets cost £44 and £53
Jack and the Beanstalk at Horbury Academy
Date: From Wednesday, February 15 to Saturday, February 18
Location: Horbury Academy, WF4 5HE.
Time: Each show is at 7pm except for Saturday, February 18 which starts at 2pm
Price: £9 or £7 for concessions
Panto Smash! at Doncaster Little Theatre
Date: Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25
Location: Doncaster Little Theatre, 1 King Street off East Laith Gate, Doncaster, DN1 1JD.
Time: 7.30pm
Price: £12 or £10 for concessions
Cinderella and her Naughty Buttons at Halifax Playhouse
Date: Friday, February 24
Location: Halifax Playhouse, King Cross Street, Halifax, HX1 2SH.
Time: 7.30pm
Price: £19 or £17.50 for concessions
Matilda Jr at Montgomery Hall
Date: Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19
Location: Montgomery Hall Theatre, Rotherham, S63 7RD.
Time: February 18: 2pm and 6pm and February 19: 12pm and 4pm
Price: Ages 12 and up: £12, Under 12s: £10 and Family of 4: £40
Cartoon Circus Live at Blackburn Hall, Rothwell
Date: Friday, February 17
Location: Blackburn Hall, Leeds, LS26 0AW.
Time: 1.30pm
Price: £8.50 plus booking fee