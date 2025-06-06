These are the Top 5 Country Pubs in Yorkshire for the Ultimate Sunday Roast This Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, show your dad you care with more than a card and a bar of chocolate – treat him to one of the nation’s favourite meals with an unforgettable Sunday roast and a crisp pint of Peroni at one of the North East’s finest pubs.

Premium Country Pub Collection’s (https://www.premiumcountrypubcollection.co.uk/) Signature Sunday Roast is a decadent sharing experience perfect for two, (or for sneaky little hands to pinch a roastie or two), showcasing the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat – and the perfect treat to share with your dad.

Determined to help you share the love this Father’s Day, Premium Country Pub Collection has rounded up 7 of its most popular pubs from across the North East, loved for their rustic decor, idyllic surroundings and premium atmosphere – you can even treat Dad to a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot when you gift your dad a £100 Premium Country Pub Collection gift card*.

The Pine Martin

Just 2 miles from the historic spa town of Harrogate is The Pine Marten, a listed building that’s lucky enough to be one of the finest dog-friendly pubs in Beckwithshaw. If you’re too enraptured by this luxurious pub to leave just yet, stay in one of their boutique pub hotel rooms – you’re sure to wake up feeling refreshed after a night of R&R, ready to explore the nearby Royal Pump Room Museum, Valley Gardens, and historic Turkish Baths.

The Mossbrook Inn

Tucked away in the picturesque village of Eckington, this dog-friendly gem invites you to admire its classic, country-style exterior before discovering a stylishly modern interior that’s full of surprises. Whether you’re winding down after a scenic stroll through the magnificent Renishaw Hall & Gardens or simply in search of a standout pub experience, The Mossbrook Inn is the perfect place to pause and indulge.

Blending rustic charm with contemporary style, The Castle in Wakefield is the ultimate setting - whether you're catching up with Dad over a crisp pint in one of the pub’s cosy corners or enjoying a sun-soaked lunch on the chic outdoor terrace, this dog-friendly gem is made for making memories. With its inviting atmosphere and carefully crafted seasonal menu, it’s easy to see why The Castle is one of Wakefield’s standout destinations.

The Deer Park

Exploring the vibrant city of Leeds is a wonderful way to spend a day, but we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to rest a while at this dog-friendly pub. There’s the delights of their seasonal dishes and drinks, the charm of their chic city pub interior, and a new-and-improved extension with a roof for sun-drenched summer days. Oh, and a private dining area for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and more that deserve a stylish backdrop like this.

The Fox

Signature Sunday Sharer

The Fox is the picture-perfect British pub near the Menston Cricket Ground, offering sweeping views that will have you sprinting to the bar with every wicket. When you’re not cosied up inside with one of their delicious seasonal dishes, you might find yourself dining al fresco in their outside space, soaking up the sun with your family for Father’s Day.