Tickets for all new Land of Lights at Gulliver’s Valley on sale soon

Super early bird tickets for the spectacular Land of Lights festival being held at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham this winter are on sale soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tickets, which start from just £10 per person, will go on sale for a limited time only on Monday 1 September at www.landoflights.co.uk.

The highly anticipated event, which is making its debut at the Rotherham theme park, will light up the skies and take visitors on a mile-long visual voyage exploring 12 vivid dreamworlds of imagination and illumination. There will be an all-new collection of lanterns including an array of incredible dinosaurs and music, entertainment and street food will also be on offer for guests to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will open its gates on selected dates from November 2025 and run until January 2026.

: Land of Lights which is coming to at Gulliver’s Valley for the first time this winter.

Tom Moriarty, festival manager, said: "We are beyond excited that for the first time Land of Lights is coming to Gulliver’s Valley!

“It’s a fantastic attraction that has been really popular at our other resorts in Warrington and Milton Keynes in recent years and we expect people to visit from far and wide because it really is an eye-opening experience suitable for all the family.

“Our super early bird tickets are a real bargain but you have to hurry as these discounted rates are only available for a limited time so make sure you don’t miss out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-mile trail will showcase a huge array of amazing lanterns and displays, creating a wonderous, wild, and magical atmosphere for all ages.