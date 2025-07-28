This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Crich Tramway Village is excited to host a special evening event on Friday, September 19th, featuring one of Britain’s top transport experts.

Christian Wolmar, a well-known journalist, author, and railway historian, will be giving a talk entitled Trams for the Future – it’s a Moving Story about the changes in public transport in Britain.

He will discuss the growing investment and interest in trams and light rail as a key part of the future of travel—even though the journey may not be entirely smooth, especially with government spending under close watch.

Christian has written over 20 books on transport and hosts the Calling All Stations podcast. His new book, The Liberation Line, the story of the railwaymen who rebuilt the railways in Europe after D Day and helped shorten the war, is now out. He is also active in politics as a Labour Party campaigner.

Christian said: “Speaking at the museum will be a great honour. I have always argued that the removal of trams from urban centres was the greatest transport policy error of the 20th century. Let's hope the 21st continues to correct that error. The museum plays an important role in helping people understand this history.”

The event in September is organized by the National Tramway Museum, the UK’s leading centre for light rail history and research. It will be held on a day when the main museum is closed, starting at 7pm.

After the talk, guests can relax at the Museum’s Red Lion pub.

All proceeds will go toward funding a new ‘Access Tram’ which will enable wheelchair users to ride the tram at Crich.

Tickets are available at: tramway.co.uk/whatson/trams-for-the-future-its-a-moving-story

The Liberation Line

For a signed copy of The Liberation Line you can email [email protected] or you can order through Amazon