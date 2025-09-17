Treat the family to a magical celebration with Christmas at Gulliver’s Valley!

Santa is bringing his sleigh to Gulliver’s Valley during the festive season, with a glittering array of treats lined up to entertain all the family.

The theme park resort in the Rother Valley will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with a dazzling variety of special Christmas packages to choose from on select dates from November 16 through to December 23.

And making a return this year is Santa’s Enchanted Elevator, an immersive experience to enter Santa’s Grotto. After entering the ‘elevator’, families will get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself!

The packages start at £27 per person with the ‘Smasher’, which includes selected Christmas rides, entry to the Dragon’s Lair, the chance to explore Santa’s house and meet him in his grotto, and the opportunity to choose your own gift from the Elf Workshop.

You can enjoy a ‘Festive Breakfast’ package for £33 per person, which includes everything in the 'Smasher’ package, plus entry to Gully’s Christmas Show and, of course, breakfast.

There is also the ‘Cracker’ package, at £34 per person, which comes with a light meal.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “This year marks our fifth birthday and what a wonderful way to bring the curtain down on our celebrations, by bringing families together for a magical day out at Gulliver’s. We have kept our prices as low as possible again this year, because we appreciate that Christmas is an expensive time. We can’t wait for everyone to visit the Enchanted Elevator, meet Santa and his hard-working elves – and go home with a present!”

You can make your festive visit to Gulliver’s Valley even more special with a Santa Sleepover in the superb range of accommodation on offer, including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

What’s more, Gulliver’s Valley has a special Christmas 2025 sale, offering a saving of 25% on all Christmas packages on November 22, 23, 29 and 30, and December 22. And there are discounted festive sleepovers on selected dates too between November 15 and December 14.