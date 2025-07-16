There will be a display by a Blackburn B2 biplane. Photo courtesy of the Yorkshire Air Museum.

A popular tourist attraction is preparing to celebrate a major landmark.

Yorkshire Air Museum, which is based at Elvington near York, is holding a special event to mark its 40th birthday.

On Monday, August 11, the museum will host a day of activities to mark this anniversary.

The highlights include a flying display by three vintage aircraft: a Blackburn B2 biplane, a Miles Messenger and a Bucker Jungmann.

Yorkshire Air Museum, which is based at Elvington near York, is to hold a special 40th event. Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Air Museum

Each aircraft will put on a display of around seven minutes.

The B2 took part in a display as part of the Museum’s inaugural event 40 years ago, flown by one of the trustees, Robert Sage.

There will also be vintage cars from the 1980s and a new display telling the story of the museum.

A Yorkshire Air Museum spokesperson said: “Join us for a day of celebration to mark Yorkshire Air Museum’s 40th birthday, with a flying display by three classic aircraft, including one that flew over the museum on its first day open to the public in 1985.

"The Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial was incorporated as a charitable Trust in 1985 and on August 11 of that year held its first open day.

"This was after many months of hard work by volunteers to clear the site, which had been home to RAF Elvington during the way, but which had become derelict and overgrown.

"The Open Day is a normal admissions day – no special tickets are required – but to mark the occasion, anyone born in 1985 will be allowed in at the 1985 ticket price of £1.”