100 jobs set to be created at famous factory site in Hull

UP to 100 jobs could be created at Hull’s former Heeco factory after it was acquired by a local property investor.

Heeco – the Humber Electrical Engineering Company – employed more than 50 people at its Sutton Fields base in Hull before being forced to enter administration in June 2019 after 111 years of trading.

The Amsterdam Road property has since been snapped up by the Hessle-based Essential Estates Ltd, who have pledged to bring both the offices and manufacturing staff facilities up to date.

The extensive refurbishment which will be completed early in the New Year.

Having negotiated the initial purchase, PPH Commercial has been appointed as the sole agents for the building which has ground floor and mezzanine offices, a boardroom, reception area, kitchen, WCs and locker rooms.

PPH director Ben Medhurst is marketing the property and he believes Hull’s thriving industrial property market will lead to strong interest.

Mr Medhurst commented: “Sutton Fields is the biggest and arguably the best industrial location within the Hull city boundary and I’m delighted that the Essential Group are fully committed to a modernisation which will further strengthen this reputation.

“Whilst it was disappointing to see Heeco fall into administration, this new investment by the new owner will undoubtedly make the premises far more appealing to a prospective occupier.

“The unit is big enough to create up to 100 jobs, depending on the business’ size and the sector in which they operate, which would provide Hull’s economy with a significant boost and a positive start to the New Year.

“We have already had a number of enquiries and viewings from prospective occupiers.”