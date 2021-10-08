145 healthcare jobs protected in York after plans approved for new facility at the Chocolate Works

Plans for a new acquired brain injury hospital at the Chocolate Works in York have been backed by City of York Council’s planning committee.

A spokesman said: "The decision secures the future of The Disabilities Trust in York, protecting around 145 local healthcare jobs, as well as retaining a vital mental health service in the city.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After more than 20 years of operating from York House at The Retreat on Heslington Road, the facility is closing, requiring The Disabilities Trust to move its operations. In partnership with HBD, The trust identified land south of The Residence at the Chocolate Works to deliver a high-quality and purpose-built facility.

Plans for a new acquired brain injury hospital at the Chocolate Works in York have been backed by City of York Councils planning committee.

The scheme, which includes 36 beds across four wards and four assessment flats, will also create three private and internal courtyards for service users, as well as an additional therapeutic garden.

The development will include 50 car parking spaces, bicycle racks and additional landscaping close to the Peace Garden.

The Disabilities Trust is a charity which works to improve the lives of people with disabilities. The charity provides services across the UK for people with an acquired brain injury, and separately those with autism and learning or physical disabilities, supporting their independence. The York facility specialises in rehabilitating adults with an acquired brain injury.

A planning application was submitted in July following a successful public consultation in June this year. The project team supporting HBD and The Disabilities Trust include planning and heritage consultant JLL, principle architect Jefferson Sheard, and specialist landscape architect, re-form landscape architecture.

Bill Chidgey, Director of Corporate Services at The Disabilities Trust said:“We are delighted to have received planning permission which will allow us to continue our presence in York after more than 20 years of service. This development will enable us to provide the people we support with the highest quality of facilities, to aid and support them in their treatment and rehabilitation.

“We’re proud to call York our home and are looking forward to building strong ties with local residents and our new neighbours. Throughout this process our priority has been to retain our

workforce and provide long-term assurances to the people we support and their families. Now our plans have been approved we can look forward to our future in York.”

Tom Wheldon, Director and Head of Region at HBD said: “We’re pleased to have been able to partner with The Disabilities Trust to bring forward this new facility - it will bring huge benefit to so many people and retains a vital mental health service for York.

“We’ve worked closely with the local community to create a scheme that is both considerate of its surroundings and incorporates high quality facilities for the benefit of service users and staff.”