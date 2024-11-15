186 Property Solutions achieves 25% growth in turnover through school refurbs

Commercial contractor 186 Property Solutions has reported a 25% increase in turnover, driven by a significant expansion of its work within the education sector.

Specialising in the refurbishment, renovation, and enhancement of commercial properties, it completed 64 projects involving schools throughout North Yorkshire and the North East during the crucial summer months. This contributed to £583,000 of the company’s turnover between July and August.

Headquartered in the Tees Valley, with an office in Berkshire serving clients in the South of England, 186 Property Solutions successfully completed a total of 210 contracts during the 2023/24 period. Its increased focus on the education sector has proved a major factor in its success.

186 Property Solutions has undertaken refurbishment work in numerous schools across York, Redcar and Cleveland, Teesside, County Durham, and Tyneside. One notable project includes the replacement of more than 1,600 square metres of flooring a secondary school in the Redcar area.

Michael Besterfield, UK sales director of 186 Property Solutions

The company’s growing presence in the education sector is reflected by its ability to strengthen and build upon previous relationships as well as cultivating strong partnerships with a range of new education trusts. As well as new flooring, other work undertaken has included the refurbishment of washrooms and toilets.

Michael Besterfield, UK sales director of 186 Property Solutions, said: "It’s been an outstanding year in terms of growth, particularly due to our strategic focus on the education sector, along with our team's dedication and commitment to delivering quality.

“We have been privileged to work with schools and institutions that share our vision of creating better learning environments. For us, these projects are more than just contracts; they are investments in the future of our communities.

"We have built long-standing, trusted partnerships with key clients, and as we move forward, we are excited to build on these foundations. We aim to take on new challenges and continue providing high-quality services that meet the evolving needs of our clients across various sectors."