80 per cent of workers want home working to continue

Remote working has become a normal reality for many companies and business professionals would like to make the shift to homeworking a permanent change, but new research has revealed that bosses are concerned about the effect this will have on communication.

Research from the Global Web Index, published in The New Art of Business, a new report by RADA Business, the commercial arm of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, has found that 45 per cent of workers say that they are either extremely or very interested in making the shift to homeworking permanent.

This is particularly true for younger workers, as 61 per cent of 16 to 24 year olds and 51 per cent of 25 to 34 year olds want to see remote working become a permanent change.

It appears environmental motivations for increased homeworking are at play, as 45 per cent of UK adults say the pandemic has increased their desire to reduce their personal impact to the environment – with many likely wanting to reduce the time they commute into the office.

Employers now face an expectation to allow flexible working, but the data reveals that some leaders are struggling to communicate with remote workers and are finding it challenging.

Nearly one in four (24 per cent) people at management level expressed concern that their tone of voice is not coming across through video, worrying that they appear impolite or terse.

More than one in five (22 per cent) say they get distracted by their own image appearing on screen, while 19 per cent feel self-conscious when using video – all of which detract from their ability to communicate.

Looking at the fears that leaders have around communication when working remotely, 30 per cent say they worry about making sure everyone reads or listens to communications in a timely fashion, while 32 per cent say they fear creating a sense of company culture for all while working remotely.

Kate Walker Miles, tutor and client director at RADA Business, said: “As companies gear up to reopen their offices, with many having already introduced a staggered reopening strategy, it’s clear that employees have become accustomed to their home working routine and want this to continue, but with this expectation comes concern and pressure for senior leaders as they continue to try to lead their teams from their homes, in a strategic way.

"Leading a team from a virtual setting can be challenging, as senior leaders fear they lose the opportunity for real connection with their teams, as well as meaningful oversight of their teams’ work."

She said there are some simple techniques, which leaders can begin to use to ensure that they are creating opportunities for meaningful connection, even when communicating virtually.

"Take a moment to focus on your breath before speaking; breathe out and then in, slowly and deeply," she said.

"Taking a breath in this way will help to settle your state and steady your voice. You will quickly feel more present and ready to speak to your team. Often, people simply want to know why you are making a particular decision. If you explain your thinking and reasoning from a place of calm and commitment, they are more likely to follow you.

"Prepare for meetings with your team by viewing and treating them as individuals. What do you know about their circumstances - their lived realities now and how might those circumstances be affecting them, emotionally? What behaviours might it be helpful for you to demonstrate to generate trust and connection while delivering your message?