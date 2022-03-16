The project at Albert Avenue Pools in Hull will see the construction of a large new gym and fitness studio, remodelling, refurbishment and redecoration of the existing building, replacement of all mechanical and electrical systems, alongside new heating and ventilation systems.

The scheme also includes the construction of a new outdoor heated lido, replacing the original one which closed more than 30 years ago. The lido will meet international standards to accommodate top-level kayak polo and competitive swimming.

The project is being delivered by Hull Esteem Consortium LEP, the council’s pre-procured framework, with work undertaken by Hobson & Porter.

Coun Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council said: “It’s fantastic to see this project get underway - the final piece in our city-wide leisure investment puzzle.

“The jewel in the crown being the new lido which I already know will attract visitors from across the region.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this scheme progress and getting users back in there next year.”

Gavin Barley, general manager of Hull Esteem said: “Getting the green-light on such a multi-faceted project to transform Albert Avenue Pools is a huge deal for all parties involved and we’re delighted to be working with Hobson & Porter once again to improve an important leisure facility for the community.

“Forming part of Hull City Council’s £18.5m investment into leisure facilities across the city, it will not only be a massive benefit to the local area once complete, but we’re sure it will become an attraction for those visiting our city.”

Richard Hunter, managing director of Hobson & Porter said: “We are excited to see works begin at Albert Avenue Pools after many months of hard work to design and develop the project.

“I was lucky enough to be involved in the last major refurbishment of the facility in the mid-90s, although it did not reflect the scale of the project we are delivering now.