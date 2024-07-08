Patrick Lynch joins as corporate finance partner, alongside Harris Jones as corporate finance manager. Both Lynch and Jones will be based in the Sagars office on St Paul’s Street in Leeds.

Accountancy firm Sagars merged with AAB in 2021, in a move that helped to deepen the breadth and depth of services it provides to businesses and individuals in the North of England and across the UK.

AAB’s new recruits Harris Jones, left, and Patrick Lynch, with head of Leeds James Hunt, and Gordon Steele, head of corporate finance. Picture: BK Photography

Lynch, who brings more than 14 years’ experience in professional services, spent almost a decade at an independent corporate finance firm based in Yorkshire. His experience encompasses both buying and selling roles on transactions, on behalf of SMEs and private equity firms based throughout the UK.

Lynch joins six other partners and directors in AAB’s corporate finance leadership team across the UK and Ireland.

Throughout the past seven years as a corporate finance adviser, Jones has advised shareholders, management teams, and institutional investors within the mid-market, most recently in the mergers & acquisitions (M&A) team of a global environmental consultancy group. He combines this role with being a lecturer of finance within the accounting and finance subject group at Leeds Business School.

Gordon Steele, head of corporate finance, said: “Welcoming both Patrick and Harris to the team is another key milestone for us.

"The AAB corporate finance team is well-established in Scotland, and across the Island of Ireland, and we’re delighted to offer these enhanced services to the North of England.

"The experience and expertise of both Patrick and Harris will add significant value to our already market leading team.”

James Hunt, head of Leeds, added: “Since Sagars joined the AAB Group we have introduced an enhanced range of services to support our clients across the North of England.

"With both Patrick and Harris joining our team here in Leeds we are excited about the addition of end-to-end corporate finance services to the expanding offering we deliver locally, to benefit our clients both now and in the future.”

AAB now has corporate finance team members based in offices across Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, and Belfast, supporting clients across the UK, Ireland and internationally.

The team provides M&A advisory, due diligence/transaction services, business valuations, fundraising support, business rescue and recovery, insolvency, and litigation support.

Recent accolades achieved by the team include being named the Top Financial Adviser for M&A activity in Scotland, according to Experian’s United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland M&A Review.

Sagars was founded in 1926 and has grown to become one of the largest independent accountancy firms in Yorkshire.

Based in Leeds city centre, the firm works with clients from across Yorkshire, the North and beyond.

It specialises in corporate tax, personal tax, audit and assurance, cloud accounting, trusts and estates, corporate finance, payroll, international services, and bookkeeping.