Aesthetic laser venture celebrates £4.5m worth of devices in UK market in maiden year

Aesthetic laser devices supplier Laseraid has enjoyed a successful first year of trading with laser devices now in market with a total value of £4.5m.

The UK business, which began in 2021 and has a base in Leeds, was launched to meet the demand from current and aspiring aesthetic clinic owners throughout the UK for cost-effective and reliable access to industry-leading laser devices.

The company’s all-inclusive subscription model packages the rental of the machine, servicing costs, training and marketing into one fixed monthly payment, enabling new clinics to provide a wide choice of the most technically advanced devices from day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its headquarters in Borehamwood, near London, Laseraid opened a second base in Leeds, which includes a full workshop for maintenance and repairs as well as a showroom and training facilities. The team has grown from eight people a year ago to more than 20 service technicians, trainers, sales consultants and customer service staff across the UK.

Jamel Hussain (left), commercial director of Laseraid, and Guy Bunn, chief operating officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Laseraid offering has been specifically designed to help clinics to try a variety of treatments and devices, introduce new ideas to their customers, and to help them scale up quickly, without the capital cost or lengthy financial commitments of purchasing machines,” said Jamel Hussain, commercial director of Laseraid.

“Our model is proving extremely popular as it gives clinics maximum flexibility and growth potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad