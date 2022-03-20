Aisles of food potentially lost at Yorkshire supermarket after major power cut

Tesco Superstore on Abbeydale Road was hit with a power blackout at around 1pm on Friday March 18 after a transformer blew out.

It forced the major food retailer to close early while a new generator was arranged.

However, yesterday (March 19), every chilled or frozen food aisle in Sheffield store still remained closed to customers and were empty of any food.

Customers told The Star how frozen goods were stacked up in cages and seemingly set to go to waste.

Chilled aisles – including meat, dairy, and ready meals – were completely empty, with no indication if the thousands of pounds worth of products had been recovered or binned.

A spokesperson for Tesco said “all food that can be saved will be”, in line with food safety standards, adding: “We’re sorry to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

One customer told The Star: “All the chilled aisles and freezer aisles were closed off.

Aisles were blocked off in the supermarket

“It must be so much food.

“It would be disappointing if I was doing a big shop for chilled stuff today but staff seem to be doing the best they can in the situation.

“It is concerning if all this food is going to waste.

Empty shelves could be seen in the supermarket