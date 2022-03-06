Dream job: Yorkshire students wanted to rate supermarket meal deals

A student is wanted to review and rate the UK’s most popular meal deals - before crowning a winner.

The successful applicant will rate each meal deal on factors including value for money, variety, taste, and quality of produce.

The meal deals will be paid for by the team at UniHomes and the successful applicant will be paid £250 for the job.

The successful applicant must try meal deals from a variety of supermarkets

They must try meal deals from Tesco, Sainsburys, Co-op, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, and Boots, before choosing their favourite.