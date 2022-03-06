Dream job: Yorkshire students wanted to rate supermarket meal deals

Do you consider yourself a meal deal connoisseur? This could be the job for you.

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:16 am

A student is wanted to review and rate the UK’s most popular meal deals - before crowning a winner.

The successful applicant will rate each meal deal on factors including value for money, variety, taste, and quality of produce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The meal deals will be paid for by the team at UniHomes and the successful applicant will be paid £250 for the job.

The successful applicant must try meal deals from a variety of supermarkets

Read More

Read More
Morrisons drops price of tea and black coffee to 99p at all its cafes nationwide...

They must try meal deals from Tesco, Sainsburys, Co-op, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, and Boots, before choosing their favourite.

If you’re a student between the ages of 18 and 25 and would like to apply for this role, fill in this form. Applications close on March 21 at 9pm.

YorkshireBootsASDAMorrisonsTesco