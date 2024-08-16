Aldi is hiring 250 new apprentices with competitive pay and benefits - perfect for new students 💼

As A-level students snapped up their eagerly awaited results this week, Aldi announced its plans to recruit 250 new apprentices by the end of the year.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting young people to explore roles across their stores and warehouses, and as HGV drivers.

But what can you expect to be paid for a role at Aldi, what are the perks on offer, and how do you apply? Here is everything you need to know.

How much do apprentices earn at Aldi?

Following its second pay increase in March, Aldi has invested £79 million in wages this year.

Aldi offers Store Apprentices an hourly wage starting at £8.44 in the first year, increasing to £10.18 in the second year, and reaching £11.83 in the third year.

Apprentices on the programme can also earn industry-recognised qualifications and enjoy benefits like paid breaks, discounted cinema tickets, a bike-to-work scheme, and discounts on holidays.

Store Assistants at Aldi now earn a starting wage of £12.40 per hour nationally, increasing to £13.35 per hour, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25, with a rise to £13.95 per hour.

How can I apply?

Aldi currently has over 1,020 stores across the UK, and plans to add 1,000 new store roles nationwide by the end of the year.

The supermarket aims to open an average of one new store per week leading up to Christmas, with upcoming openings in Plymouth, Leeds and London.

Those interested in pursuing a career with Aldi can find more information and apply at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Here, you can explore available roles, learn more about the application process and submit your applications.

Advice for students

When searching for a job, you should consider positions that offer flexibility and reasonable hours, enabling you to focus on your studies - ideally part-time work.

But before you go searching for your “dream” job, it’s important to understand that a student job doesn’t need to be glamorous or perfectly aligned with your career aspirations.

Instead, try to view part-time work as a stepping stone, offering valuable life skills that can enhance your future employability. Entry-level roles in customer service, retail or hospitality are ideal, and offer more than just a paycheck.

While seeking employment, you should be cautious about jobs that demand too much time or pose risks to your safety.

Avoid positions with overly demanding hours; most universities recommend no more than 15 hours of work per week during term time - any more could interfere with your academic performance and lead to burnout.

Any job that compromises health or safety is also not worth the risk, regardless of the pay, and high-pressure sales roles or jobs with volatile customer interactions may add unnecessary stress to a student’s life.