All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Aldwark Manor Estate, York: Yorkshire hotel named among best in the world in TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Award this year

Yorkshire hotel Aldwark Manor Estate has been voted one of the best in the world after winning a TripAdvisor award.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

The York hotel has been recognised as a TripAdvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award winner and is renowned for its luxurious North Yorkshire stays and experiences. The prestigious award places the Aldwark estate as a top 10 per cent hotel worldwide.

The award follows a number of recent golfing redevelopments at the Estate, including a newly renovated 18-hole golf course, a brand-new bar and restaurant named Bunkers, and an on-site golf shop, following a £15 million investment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Estate director, Christophe Gitton, said: “Aldwark Manor Estate is famed for its ‘Never Ordinary’ proposition, and this TripAdvisor award truly confirms it.

Most Popular
This York hotel has been named among the best in the world. (Pic credit: Aldwark Manor Estate)This York hotel has been named among the best in the world. (Pic credit: Aldwark Manor Estate)
This York hotel has been named among the best in the world. (Pic credit: Aldwark Manor Estate)

“From our upcoming Peter Kay luxury experiences to our newly launched golf course, we’re constantly striving to provide the ultimate guest experience which cannot be found anywhere else.

“While the last few months have seen incredible redevelopments being achieved at the estate, we cannot wait for what the rest of the year has in store, and we know that our guests will be blown away.”

A further £22 million investment is currently underway, including a fine dining addition due to open in early 2024, and a state-of-the-art spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedrooms extension to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief growth officer at TripAdvisor, John Boris, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition.

“Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

“With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

A TripAdvisor reviewer, who rated Aldwark Manor Estate five stars, said: “Undoubtedly our favourite hotel!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While another commented: “This place is amazing! We had such a brilliant weekend and the staff are all fabulous and a credit to such a well-run and special hotel… it’s first class in every aspect!”

Related topics:TripAdvisorNorth YorkshireYork