Yorkshire hotel Aldwark Manor Estate has been voted one of the best in the world after winning a TripAdvisor award.

The York hotel has been recognised as a TripAdvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award winner and is renowned for its luxurious North Yorkshire stays and experiences. The prestigious award places the Aldwark estate as a top 10 per cent hotel worldwide.

The award follows a number of recent golfing redevelopments at the Estate, including a newly renovated 18-hole golf course, a brand-new bar and restaurant named Bunkers, and an on-site golf shop, following a £15 million investment.

Estate director, Christophe Gitton, said: “Aldwark Manor Estate is famed for its ‘Never Ordinary’ proposition, and this TripAdvisor award truly confirms it.

This York hotel has been named among the best in the world. (Pic credit: Aldwark Manor Estate)

“From our upcoming Peter Kay luxury experiences to our newly launched golf course, we’re constantly striving to provide the ultimate guest experience which cannot be found anywhere else.

“While the last few months have seen incredible redevelopments being achieved at the estate, we cannot wait for what the rest of the year has in store, and we know that our guests will be blown away.”

A further £22 million investment is currently underway, including a fine dining addition due to open in early 2024, and a state-of-the-art spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedrooms extension to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Chief growth officer at TripAdvisor, John Boris, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition.

“Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.

“With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

A TripAdvisor reviewer, who rated Aldwark Manor Estate five stars, said: “Undoubtedly our favourite hotel!”

