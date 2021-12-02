All staff at Yorkshire Building Society to be given the day off on Christmas Eve

The mutual confirmed that all its colleagues will not be required to work on Christmas Eve this year.

Christmas Eve falls on a Friday this year so staff will now get a full five-day break over the festive season as they will return to work on Wednesday December 29.

Stephen White, Interim Chief Executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We wanted to do something that recognised the extraordinary couple of years that our colleagues have been through, and hope that by giving colleagues Christmas Eve off again this year and providing an extended break to relax and spend time with family at home shows in part my immense gratitude to them.”

This is the second year that the society has given colleagues Christmas Eve off.