Almost 100 jobs lost as Leeds-headquartered Tenet Group calls in administrators

Ed Boyle, Howard Smith and Rob Spence of Interpath were appointed as joint administrators of Leeds-headquartered Tenet Group Limited on Wednesday, June 5. Mr Boyle and Mr Spence were appointed as joint administrators of its subsidiary companies Tenet Limited, TenetConnect Ltd and TenetConnect Services Ltd.

The administrators said there would be 95 redundancies but 52 staff would be kept on to help them wind down the businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The administrators of Tenet Group said there would be 95 redundancies but 52 staff would be kept on to help them wind down the businesses. Picture: Adobe Stock

Mr Smith,managing director at Interpath, said: "We're now focused on winding down the business and we are in contact with the FCA, FSCS and stakeholders to ensure an orderly process.”

Meanwhile, Tenet Mortgage Solutions Ltd and Tenet Compliance Services Limited have ceased to trade but these entities have not entered into administration.

Tenet Financial Services Limited has ceased to conduct regulated activities and it has also not been placed into administration.

Tenet Employee Benefit Solutions, a non-unregulated service within Tenet Financial Services Ltd, and Paragon Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited continue to operate as normal.