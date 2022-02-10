Almost 2,000 young people are inspired by festival featuring Sky, Jet2 and Barclays

Forming part of the Growing Talent Digital programme delivered by Ahead Partnership and funded by the John Lewis Partnership Community Investment Fund, high-profile employers including Sky, the British Library, Jet2, Barclays and Network Rail were among the organisations that came together for a festival which aimed to inspire a new generation.

The week of interactive virtual workshops, panels and guest speaker slots reached an audience of 1,979 12-to-16 year-olds and highlighted the vast range of careers available in the digital sector.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Burras CBE, chief executive at Ahead Partnership, said: “The fact that so many employers from such a broad range of industries came together for the festival shows that investing in digital talent is a big priority for businesses across the country right now.

Ahead Partnership is a purpose-driven business that works with businesses across different sizes and sectors. Over the last 15 years, the organisation has been delivering social value projects that seek to overcome inequality, promote opportunity and positively impact wider society.

“It also pays testament to the private sector’s dedication to helping young people get on to the career ladder and succeed in their respective industries.

“Having engaged young people with career opportunities for over 15 years, we know that many students have the skills and drive required to thrive in digital careers, and by providing employer connections like this we can raise awareness of opportunity and provide a catalyst for young people to act upon their aspirations.”

A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to support Ahead Partnership’s 2022 Digital Skills festival.

“We are proud to support an initiative which inspires future generations to work in the rapidly growing digital industry, that will provide key roles in workplaces of the future, in retail and beyond.”

The employers who supported the festival included Get Nourished; Sky; Horiba Mira; Cox Auto; Framestore; WSP; Salesforce; Sumo Digital; Topolytics; the British Library; Netcompany; Infinity Works; Barclays; Comms Scope; Mobility Operations; IBM; Jet 2; BJSS; Cyberfort Group; and Network Rail.

The festival forms part of the wider two-year Growing Talent Digital programme which is being rolled out across Aberdeen; Birmingham; Peterborough; Chester; York; Sheffield; Tunbridge Wells; Ashford; and Basingstoke.

A spokesman for the Ahead Partnership said: “This investment is also funding a Growing Talent Green programme, kicking off with a week-long Growing Talent Green Festival which starts on June 27, 2022.

“This programme will focus on emerging careers and skills opportunities in the green industry, bringing young people together with business volunteers in green jobs across a range of industries.”