Almost 50 solar panels could be installed on Scarborough’s ‘historic’ Westborough Methodist Church if plans approved

Almost 50 solar panels could be installed on Scarborough’s ‘historic’ Westborough Methodist Church if plans are approved.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Usher’s application proposes installing 48 photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof of the 19th-century Grade II Listed Westborough Methodist Church in Scarborough.

However, because the church is in active use it is subject to ecclesiastical exemption “which means an application for listed building consent is not required”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works would be partly funded by the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority Net Zero Fund, according to plans.

Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough. Courtesy of applicant

In addition to the panels, a 30kWh battery storage would be installed in the sub-basement to enable more of the electricity generated to be used within the building.

The decarbonisation project aims to reduce emissions and running costs and to “generate as much electricity as possible”.

To avoid disturbing the slated roof, the PV panels would be mounted above the existing slates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, documents state that due to the height of the church roof and the stone parapet above the eaves, the solar panels would not be visible from ground level or “within the public domain in the area around the building” which sits on the corner of Westborough and Belle Vue Parade in central Scarborough.

Additionally, to avoid potentially negative visual impacts from the power connections to the PV panels, the cable to the battery unit in the sub-basement is proposed to be routed behind the roof parapet on the southwest elevation.

The applicant said: “The use of high quality and visually equivalent materials means there is little if any impact on the conservation area and less than substantial harm to the listed building.

“The installation of solar PV panels is evidence of the church’s commitment to climate justice and to reduce our carbon footprint.”