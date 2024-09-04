Amazon announces 9.8 per cent pay rise for staff - here's what Yorkshire workers will get
The minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees will increase to between £13.50 and £14.50 an hour, depending on location.
The Yorkshire region will receive the £13.50 an hour rate.
For those with 36 months’ service, the increase will be to between £13.75 and £14.75 an hour.
Amazon said the increase was worth at least 9.8 per cent and will be effective from September 29, benefiting tens of thousands of its employees across the UK, including delivery staff and those based in fulfilment centres.
The company, which has recently been embroiled in a union recognition dispute with the GMB, said it has invested £550 million in increased pay for its UK operations employees since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in that period.
It added that from day one, all employees are offered a benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount, which it estimated was worth more than £700 a year.
Amazon UK’s country manager John Boumphrey said: “Our frontline employees across the UK Operations network are a huge part of the success of our business and we appreciate everything they do to deliver for our customers.
“That’s why we’re proud to announce that we’re increasing our minimum starting pay for all frontline employees to the equivalent of more than £28,000 a year, and we continue to offer industry-leading benefits from day one.”
The company recently opened its 31st UK fulfilment on the outskirts of Leeds as part of its continuing investment in Yorkshire.
It has spent around £500m on the new site, which is due to create around 2,000 jobs and also makes use of robotics technology to assist with sorting and packing orders.
The new centre is based at the Gateway45 business park, close to other Amazon facilities and within ten miles of a Wakefield fulfilment centre which opened in October 2022.
Amazon is recruiting for engineers, HR and IT professionals, health & safety and finance specialists to be based from the site, as well as team members to pick, pack and ship customer orders.